Near Miss of the Day 381: Overtaking van driver almost hits cyclist head-on

Today's submission in our Near Miss of the Day feature is a real heart-stopper. A close pass when you're being overtaking on your bike is one thing, but when a vehicle is speeding towards you on the wrong side of the road is something else entirely.

It happened in May last year near Eastfield, North Lanarkshire to road.cc reader Dan.

There's no way of knowing whether the driver overtaking another van at speed simply didn't see the cyclist before it was too late to abandon the passing manoeuvre, or whether they did see him and misjudged how long it would take them to pass.

Whichever it is, the result is one of the most frightening near misses we have seen since we've been running the feature.

Dan told us: "I contacted the police and shared this video and snapshots clearly showing the company of the van and registration. The driver got fined £200 and 3 points."

That's the same fine, and half as many points, as a driver would get for using a handheld mobile phone at the wheel. It doesn't seem much for being inches away from a collision that may well have ended someone's life.

