World Bicycle Relief has now distributed 500,000 Buffalo Bikes in developing nations

The non-profit organisation World Bicycle Relief has distributed its 500,000th Buffalo Bike. The charity believes its efforts have positively impacted the lives of more than 2.5 million people.

WBR was founded in 2005 in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. It partnered with aid organisations in Sri Lanka to distribute more than 24,000 bikes to displaced tsunami survivors to ensure access to education, healthcare and livelihoods.

Since then, its specially designed, locally assembled Buffalo Bikes have been given to students, healthcare workers, farmers and others in countries across Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.

The bikes are single speed and use only steel parts so that they can always be repaired.

How World Bicycle Relief improves thousands of lives

The World Bank estimates that more than a billion people in rural areas in developing nations lack access to all-season roads and transportation, including 70 per cent of Africa’s rural population. In these communities, distance and lack of mobility options hinder access to education, health services, and economic opportunities.

WBR’s Buffalo Bike addresses this. WBR has also trained more than 2,300 local bike mechanics to ensure reliable access to maintenance and spare parts, meaning the programme is sustainable and achieves long-term impact.

Earlier this month, as part of a 102-bike delivery to Bar Union Secondary School in Kakamega County near Kisumu, Western Kenya, WBR delivered its 500,000th Buffalo Bike.

Chief Operations Officer for WBR Kenya, Charles Kimeu, said: “Today, we’re celebrating a huge milestone: 500,000 bicycles for people in developing nations across the world. It gives me immense joy to see how these bicycles are literally impacting people’s lives and creating new possibilities.”

WBR UK Chief Executive, Allison Dufosee, said: “We are so proud to have positively influenced so many lives as part of the World Bicycle Relief global charity.

“The knowledge that World Bicycle Relief UK has been able to empower so many rural communities through the power of the bicycle is truly humbling and inspiring. We also know that the half-million milestone is only one small step on our journey to mobilise people in developing countries through the power of bicycles.”

To learn more about the group or to make a donation, go to worldbicyclerelief.org.