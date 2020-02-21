Surrey bike shop owner says air pollution now so bad he has to keep his door shut

The owner of a Farnham bike shop says that the town’s roads are now so clogged with traffic, he has to keep his door closed because of air pollution. Gary Bird, who has been at Hoops Velo for 17 years, described the town centre as “almost like an urban motorway.”
Get Surrey reports that Surrey County Council (SCC), Waverley Borough Council, Farnham Town Council and MP Jeremy Hunt this week announced that a Farnham Project Board was to be set up to tackle the town’s poor air quality.
"There's a massive opportunity here to increase trying to get people out of their vehicles and to walk or cycle,” said Bird.
The bike shop owner feels the town currently presents “quite a hostile environment for cyclists and pedestrians.
"It's like the cars dominate the town centre and it's such a lovely town centre," he said, adding that dust and traffic pollution has at times been so bad near his East Street store that it has aggravated his asthma.
"Myself and my colleague got so bad in the end we had to have the doors shut every day. We were dusting all the products because it blows in."
He said: "We need to stop using Farnham town centre as a cut through. The A31 is almost like an urban motorway through the town."
In 2007, Farnham was declared an Air Quality Management Area. This means that it is an area likely to exceed the national air quality objective for a specific pollutant – in this case nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Road transport is a major source of NO2 emissions in the UK.
Air quality data from November of last year showed an “alarming rise” in levels of nitrogen dioxide, potentially placing the town in the worst two per cent of areas in the UK.
The Farnham Herald reports that the annual mean concentration of NO2 of around 50 microgrammes per cubic metre was significantly above the EU and UK legal limit of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre and up around 10 from the levels recorded the previous year.
Speaking at the time, local air quality consultant David Harvey advocated reducing traffic to one lane, widening pavements and installing a new cycle lane.
He described the town’s one-way system as, “a hazard to cyclists, a hazard to pedestrians and, because of pollution, a hazard to health.”
I’ve had one of these for ish 7 years, great bit of kit would deffo recommend.
Nailed it.
They should have the decency to at least offer them with a set of Gokiso hubs, what's an extra 8k at prices like these? Ah, and for that heap of...
Thanks for your advice fixit. I contacted dealer last night and they got back to me today. They will arrange courier to collect bike next and will...
Yep those are the other compromises I referred to. But perhaps if you're dropping £4K on an aero bike you have another one for when it's dark 😉
I've used these over winter for sport/group rides....
I've had these tights through the winter and found them to be very good. I agree with remarks on fit but not the irritation in the knee area as I...
Good luck even getting an acknowledgment from Warwickshire Police, I have reported far worse and got nothing back at all.
Might be worth converting the parking into a green space, bicycle parking and exhibition space for the shop. It might help a bit with pm10, but...
He Clips him with the wing mirror, you can see it move....