Bespoked release exhibitor list ahead of 10th anniversary edition

Tickets also on sale for Bristol show featuring the best of British framebuilding
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Feb 16, 2020 20:12
Bespoked, the UK Handmade Bicycle Show, heads back to Bristol for its 10th edition from 1-3 May and organisers have released a list of the bike and components firms that will be exhibiting there.

Tickets are also on sale now through its website for the event, which is the biggest such show in Europe.

A weekend ticket for the three days costs £30 + booking fee, while tickets for individual days cost £15 + booking fee rather than the on-the-door price of £20. There is also a discounted Sunday afternoon ticket costing £10 + booking fee.

Bespoked was founded by husband-and-wife team Phil and Tessa Taylor and now brings together around 100 framebuilders.

Phil said: “When we started Bespoked, the UK scene was being shaken up by a new generation of framebuilders putting torch to tubes.

“We’re proud to have been part of creating a new culture for handmade bikes. Everyone who visits Bespoked#10 can meet the makers of the dream machines they’ve seen online or in magazines.”

Besides the best of British framebuilding there will also be brands from Spain, Japan and France, while London-based cycling café Look Mum No Hands will be providing the catering at the event, held in Brunel’s Old Station and Engine Shed next to Bristol Temple Meads Station.

Brands and framebuilders present will include Condor, Dear Susan, Demon Frameworks, Feather Cycles, Hallett Handbuilt Cycles, Pegoretti and Saffron Frameworks, and you can find the full exhibitor list for Bespoked #10 here.

