Devon motorist denies causing crash which left GB rider Lauren Dolan with broken collarbone

A motorist charged with several offences in relation to a road traffic collision that left Great Britain Cycling Team rider Lauren Dolan with a broken collarbone just 48 hours after she helped the country win a bronze medal at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Yorkshire last year has appeared in court.

Dolan, aged 20, was riding with her father between Teignmouth and Dawlish in her home county of Devon on 24 September 2019 when she was knocked off her bike.

Devon Live reports that 73-year-old Robert Newton is charged with causing the crash by slamming his brakes on after overtaking Ms Dolan, which caused her to hit a traffic island, go over her handlebars and break her collarbone.

Two days earlier, she had been part of the team that finished third in the inaugural team time trial mixed relay in Harrogate.

Newton appeared at Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court today to face charges of driving his grey Daihatsu without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report the accident; he pleaded not guilty to all the charges, with his defence claiming he overtook Ms Dolan safely and that he did not brake harshly.

The District Judge has adjourned the case until 30 March. ​

