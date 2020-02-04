Cyclist stabbed in Bristol and Bath Railway Path attack

Avon & Somerset Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a cyclist sustained life-changing injuries when he was attacked on the Bristol and Bath Railway Path before Christmas.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was riding home from work when two men blocked his path near Forest Road, Hillfields, Bristol and demanded he hand over his possessions.

In an ensuing tussle, he suffered knife wounds to both legs, which police say have had “a life-changing impact,” adding that “the offenders fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Forest Road.”

The incident happened at 7.15pm on Wednesday 18 December and police say that they now have descriptions of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The suspects are described as “white, approximately 5ft 7ins, slim and in their late-teens or early 20s.

“One man is said to have worn a dark olive coat with a white furry hood. His hood was up and he had a distinctive face mask to cover himself. He was also wearing dark jeans. The second man was wearing similar clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5219291413.

Police added they have stepped up patrols on the hugely popular commuting and leisure route since the attack, something the force previously did in 2018 after a wave of attacks on cyclists there.

In March last year, a 15-year-old boy was given a referral order following three incidents in 2018 in which he pushed cyclists riding on the path to the ground and stole their bikes.