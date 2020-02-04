Back to news
news
Crime & Legal

Cyclist stabbed in Bristol and Bath Railway Path attack

Police issue fresh appeal over incident before Christmas which left victim with “life-changing” leg injuries
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Feb 04, 2020 19:15
0

Avon & Somerset Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a cyclist sustained life-changing injuries when he was attacked on the Bristol and Bath Railway Path before Christmas.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was riding home from work when two men blocked his path near Forest Road, Hillfields, Bristol and demanded he hand over his possessions.

In an ensuing tussle, he suffered knife wounds to both legs, which police say have had “a life-changing impact,” adding that “the offenders fled the scene empty-handed in the direction of Forest Road.”

The incident happened at 7.15pm on Wednesday 18 December and police say that they now have descriptions of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The suspects are described as “white, approximately 5ft 7ins, slim and in their late-teens or early 20s.

“One man is said to have worn a dark olive coat with a white furry hood. His hood was up and he had a distinctive face mask to cover himself. He was also wearing dark jeans. The second man was wearing similar clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5219291413.

Police added they have stepped up patrols on the hugely popular commuting and leisure route since the attack, something the force previously did in 2018 after a wave of attacks on cyclists there.

In March last year, a 15-year-old boy was given a referral order following three incidents in 2018 in which he pushed cyclists riding on the path to the ground and stole their bikes.

bristol and bath railway path
Assault
Stabbing
Avon & Somerset Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.