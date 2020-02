“I've never been convicted of doping”, says Dr. Michele Ferrari over Fuglsang allegations; Video shows problems with Poole's shared infra; Former car ad producer hits back at Superbowl ads; Evenepoel wins Vuelta a San Juan + more on the live blog

Ferrari posted a statement in regards to allegations that he was working with Astana's Jakob Fuglsang on his 53x12 training website. Here it is:

“Once again I unfortunately find myself compelled to deny the latest media hoax that concerns me.

The following is my reply to the "Secret Report" mentioned by the newspaper POLITIKEN:

- I have not had any relationship with athletes from Team Astana for over 10 years

- I haven't been to Monaco/Nice for at least 12 years

- I have never been on a scooter/motorbike in my entire life, let alone motorpacing a cyclist

- I haven't been to the Vuelta Catalunya in 2019. I haven't physically been present at a single race since 1994

- The "Report" is based on false reports from probable interested parties

- I have no base in Lugano, a place where I have never been

- I have never been convicted of doping.”

Ferrari was mentioned 489 times in the US Anti-Doping Agency's Reasoned Decision document over the Lance Armstrong/US Postal scandal published in 2012, and as is evident above, still denies any wrongdoing.