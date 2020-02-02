Near Miss of the Day 370: Driver almost takes out five cyclists (+ video)

There’s a shocking piece of driving on show in our Near Miss of the Day series today, filmed on Saturday morning in Cambridgeshire, as a motorist travelling at speed puts five cyclists in danger.

It happened on Toft Road between the villages of Bourn and Toft, a few miles west of Cambridge, just before the left turn for Main Street to Caldecote.

Mike, the road.cc reader who filmed it while out on a ride with two friends, told us it was “clearly a dangerous move on a road we often ride in the winter.

“We had seen the other two cyclists on the other side of the road, I heard a vehicle approach and called ‘car back’, lined out ... the other two guys on the opposite side of the road remained two abreast.”

The result, as can be seen in the video, is that not only did the motorist make a close pass on Mike and his two companions, but also came within inches of hitting the cyclists approaching form the opposite direction.

