Schwalbe launches inner tube recycling scheme

Germany-based tyre firm Schwalbe – coincidentally one of the prime forces behind the push towards tubeless – is launching a scheme via UK bike shops for recycling inner tubes.

Cycling Industry News reports that UK retailers participating in the scheme can fill up a 15kg carton of used inner tubes – whether from their workshop, or from customers – and return it free of charge via DHL drop-off points.

Schwalbe will then recycle the tubes, in an initiative that is designed to help bike shops emphasise their green credentials to consumers.

Similar schemes from the company are already in place in Germany and the Netherlands.

Tim Ward of Schwalbe UK said: “Schwalbe have been leading the way in Europe with this green initiative and sustainability is very important to us as a company.

“In a world where natural resources are increasingly exploited and under pressure, including rubber supply; it’s important to develop and support recycling technology.

“It’s estimated that 10-20 million used inner tubes are discarded into landfills each year … Schwalbe are determined to reduce this.”

The scheme is mainly aimed at bike shops, encouraging them to get customers to recycle inner tubes, and the company will give marketing support to dealers on the initiative.

Launching in February and supported by a social media campaign, the initiative will see Schwalbe accept inner tubes from any brand through participating dealers.