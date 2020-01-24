Near Miss of the Day 363: White van man in ultra-close pass - but police say cyclist at fault (includes swearing)

It's Chinese New Year tomorrow as we enter the Year of the Rat - but in Near Miss of the Day land it's the Year of Dangerous Overtaking at Pinch Points, going by some of the recent submissions we've had to our feature.

This latest one happened on Glasgow's Mosspark Boulevard with the driver of the white van involved overtaking getting so close that he actually made contact with the cyclist. However, Police Scotland decided to take no action.

The footage was filmed by road.cc reader Robert, who told us: "The police did nothing so I complained and they still found nothing other than my riding to be at fault.

"In the chicane the van made contact with my handlebars and shoulder ,slight but it happened, they said I should have braked and that I did not take into consideration the hazards ahead.

"They said I should have indicated before pulling out of the dedicated cycle lane (I assume they mean the bit at the side of the road that cars park on. I will be complaining to the PIRC [the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner] regarding this."

