Most of us will have experienced a motorist attempting to overtake ahead of a pinch-point caused by a traffic island on the road at some point – and as the road.cc reader on the receiving end of this one from a white van driver observes, sometimes it’s the road furniture itself that seems to invite motorists to put cyclists in danger.

George, who shot the footage, told us: “One such crossing island on Ember Lane between Esher and East Molesey seems to draw them like magnets – this one in particular, out of around four or five along this stretch, seem more than any of the others, to tempt drivers into risking a pass and going into the slight bend, it exaggerates the consequences of their efforts.

“So, not so much a near miss for me, but i reckon the street cleaner ahead might have dropped a little of his load as that van passed!

“Bear in mind this stretch is a 30mph and I was at around 28mph when he passed me. I think it’s fair to say he was pushing it – not only his speed, but his luck.”

