Finally, it looks like we're going to get a weekend of perfect winter cycling conditions and we'll be chasing the sun.

It'll be a welcome relief after weekends of sudden and heavy downpours, though with the roads in the state that they are, we're still going to be doing quite a bit of bike cleaning.

If you're emerging from a winter spent on the indoor trainer, then welcome back! We've got a new prize that Decathlon is providing.

They're giving away a pair of their winter socks which are perfect for frozen toe prevention.

All you have to do to enter is to post a picture to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption. Then on Monday, we'll pick a winner. Simple.

To give you an idea of what to post, check out some of the entries from last weekend below.