Finally, it looks like we're going to get a weekend of perfect winter cycling conditions and we'll be chasing the sun.
It'll be a welcome relief after weekends of sudden and heavy downpours, though with the roads in the state that they are, we're still going to be doing quite a bit of bike cleaning.
If you're emerging from a winter spent on the indoor trainer, then welcome back! We've got a new prize that Decathlon is providing.
They're giving away a pair of their winter socks which are perfect for frozen toe prevention.
All you have to do to enter is to post a picture to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption. Then on Monday, we'll pick a winner. Simple.
To give you an idea of what to post, check out some of the entries from last weekend below.
Winter sunshine. When it comes, we chase it. . . . . . #bike #bikeride #bikepic #bikephoto #takenonaride #wymtm #rideslikethese #fromwhereiride #lifebehindbars #mycyclingweekend #gcninspiration #photosoritdidnthappen #cyclingpics #newforest #hampshire #england #wintermiles #wintermilessummersmiles #basetraining #cycletraining #cyclist #photography #adventure #wanderlust #getoutside #outsideisfree #notimeforzwift #norulesjustride
Great ride up Geln Strathfarrar on a road where cars are (mostly) banned. In a stark contrast to the normal conditions we all ride in, where we feel intimidated and bullied by careless or impatient drivers. This was nirvana. Imagine a world where every road cycle was like this! Every time I get on my bike, lurking in a dark corner of my brain I think this could be it for me. It doesn't last and the joy and love for my sport soon takes over... But it's always there and there really is no need for it. Everyone needs more respect and patience. Peace and love . . . . . #cycling #highlands #roadbike #mycyclingweekend #roadisthewayoflife #whyiride #livetoride #strava #stravacycling #outsideisfree #giantbikes #gianttcr #tcr #gcninspiration #fromwhereiride #roadslikethese #lifebehindbars #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos
From dust to snow.. #Repost @_phillbrownrides Taking the #gravelbike to new extremes in Bonnie #Scotland. . . . . . #genesis #genesisbikes #genesisbikesuk #genesisbicycleclub #trossachs #ukgravelco #explore #adventure #discover #outdoors #bikeride #bikephoto #takenonaride #wymtm #lifebehindbars #fromwhereiride #mycyclingweekend #gcninspiration #christmasride #photosoritdidnthappen #cyclingphoto #grav #gnarmac #norulesjustride #cyclinglife #ukgravelcollective #benledi
Hello les #filles ! Je pose mon vélo deux minutes pour vous annoncer que notre nouveau site www.lesfillesenselle.com est mis en ligne. Ça y’est! Il n’est pas encore parfait mais ça va venir Je reste à votre écoute si vous avez des suggestions ou remarques qui pourraient nous aider à l’améliorer ou l’alimenter. Je vous souhaite une belle journée #news #adventure #progress #website #littlebylittle #mycyclingweekend #girls #ontheroad #coaching #eachday #is #a #special #day
In the depths of his pain cave, @ridingbikesdrinkingbeer prepares for Spring. We feel your pain . . . . . #AttacusCycling #AttacusCycleSquad #NoRulesJustRide #outsideisfree #WYMTM #instacycling #fromwhereiride #mycyclingweekend #roadslikethese #InSearchOfUp #lightbro #cycling #stravacycling #cyclingfashion
Largas Navidades en León, casi 1.500km pero 4kg de más... Hora de volver a la rutina, pues las pruebas ya están en camino Con la @mediterraneanepicgf ya en el calendario, sumamos la @qhytr al fin, hubo suerte en el sorteo Y algo más caerá // #tbt 20/09/2019, día previo a la Contador. Era un bonito lugar, sí, y también había buenas piernas...
