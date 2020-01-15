Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows what the cyclist at the receiving end of it described as “one of the closest ‘close passes’ I think I’ve ever experienced – and what’s more, one from a motorist driving a classic car.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Dave while he was on holiday in Cromer last August.

“I was out on a circular route taking in all the beautiful countryside in North Norfolk when I was passed by this classic 1964 Ford,” he told us.

“I reported it to the Norfolk Constabulary and this week received notification that the driver has been invited to attend a Safe and Considerate driving course at his own cost.

“This was one of the closest ‘close pass’ I think I've ever experienced, and quite worrying that the driver told the police he gave me plenty of room.

“Hopefully the course will educate him as to cyclists needs and the risks we face by inconsiderate driving.”

