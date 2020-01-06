Vinther announced his retirement in a Facebook post after battling for 9 months to get his race fitness back following a crash in March where he suffered a serious concussion. He wrote: "2019 has been a nightmare year for me. After a crash in March, I suffered a bad concussion, I haven't been able to ride 100% since then. I have symptoms every day, even 9 months later. My career as a cyclist is over.

"Can I ever push my body again, get the pulse up high, and feel alive like before? It's been a terrible year to get through. Way harder than even my loved ones are aware.

"It is with deep sadness I have to say goodbye to the sport that I love. Cycling has given me lots of ups and downs, and I'm proud of what I've achieved. Not only my victories, but also all the amazing riders I've beaten in my career. Most importantly, I am proud to have helped young talents - who were far better than me - up to the highest level.

If there's anything cycling has taught me, it's that you have to fight on no matter how black it looks. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey. A special thanks to my parents for the infinite support, and all my coaches for shaping me as a rider and human being. Of course also a huge thanks goes to my girlfriend, for supporting me this year where everything has been so difficult."