According to Strava data from 2019, Sunday January 19 will be Quitter’s Day this year – that’s the day people are most likely to give up on their New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Not entirely surprisingly, Strava reckons that Strava can keep people from giving up…

UK Country Manager Gareth Mills said: “Millions of us around the world will start the year motivated and with the best of intentions to either get fit, or increase our activity levels.

“We know that staying motivated is the oldest and biggest problem in health and fitness and our data shows that people are most likely to give up on 2020 New Year’s fitness resolutions by Sunday 19 January this year.

“At Strava, we believe that people keep people active which is why we connect athletes with like-minded athletes. For example, we know that those who exercise in a group record 10% more activities the month after they join a club, and that cyclists going on group rides cover twice the distance of solo rides."