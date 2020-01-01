Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a succession of examples of poor driving by a motorist in a 4x4 in South London - starting with them turning right through a red traffic light, and culminating in them cutting uo a cyclist on London's Cycleway 7 in Tooting.

It was filmed in November by road.cc reader Adrian as he commuted home, although he did not sent it to the police, as he explains.

"It wasn’t sent to the Met, who on current form would have prosecuted, because life got in the way – most notably being burgled which changed priorities somewhat," he said. "In regard to the burglary, the important thing is that they did not steal the bikes.

"Still, when a south London scooter driver also remonstrates with the driver, you know it’s a shocker," he added. "For the avoidance of doubt, no other cars were involved in the making of this movie – it’s all his own work."

