There were Decathlon goodies to be won for #MyCyclingWeekend
If you were out on your bike at the weekend then you could have been in with a chance of winning a pair of Triban RC 500 Winter Gloves from Decathlon.
They're perfect for this chilly weather and it's easy to get your hands on some, just like this week's winner has done.
Windy and cold up here on the Moors, even had a bit of snow
Gene uploaded this brilliant picture to Instagram and used #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.
It has netted him a great pair of gloves, so congratulations Gene!
His wasn't the only great photo. Check out some of the weekend's best entries below.
Ok so my bike was jumping out of gear on this morning's ride. I stopped to see what I could do. A bloody nice young lad stopped and asked if I needed help. I noticed he was riding a Jumbo Visma Bianchi team frame. Soon worked out it was Aussie rider Chris Harper newly signed to the team I follow!! We mucked around for probably 5 minutes and made it a bit better. Champion young bloke and I wish him all the best on the World Tour.
Wild, wicked & wet (and cold). #botreycat4 was kinda like the falls of Coo. What a ride. What an experience. Thx @bikepacking.be for making me do crazy shit.
Today's TCG ride. Two groups out today, one doing about 14.5mph and one doing 13mph. Reckon you'd like to come along? Get yourself some decent winter gear and join in. It's all TOTALLY FREE! Every Sunday 7:30am, meet outside the Conygre hall Timsbury. You can always peel off early or create yourself a smaller loop and head straight for the coffee stop.
Morning ride to the mosque
