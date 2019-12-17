There were Decathlon goodies to be won for #MyCyclingWeekend

If you were out on your bike at the weekend then you could have been in with a chance of winning a pair of Triban RC 500 Winter Gloves from Decathlon.

They're perfect for this chilly weather and it's easy to get your hands on some, just like this week's winner has done.

Gene uploaded this brilliant picture to Instagram and used #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

It has netted him a great pair of gloves, so congratulations Gene!

His wasn't the only great photo. Check out some of the weekend's best entries below.