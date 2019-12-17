They say nothing in life is free... well for one very lucky devil that's not strictly true this Christmas, because Saris are giving away one of their top-notch H3 Smart Trainers and a 12 month Zwift subscription, worth over £1,000 in total... and all you have to do is comment on this article to enter the competition!

The H3 is one of the most advanced smart trainers on the market, and can also be used with Saris' innovative MP1 trainer platform (you don't win one of them!) for a super-realistic workout. The H3 is worth £849, and with a Zwift subscription costing £12.99 a month, this huge prize bundle is worth over a grand! Let's have a look what you could win in more detail...

The trainer

The new H3 direct drive trainer is more silent and robust than ever, with just 59 decibels of noise coming out of it at 20 mph; it's so quiet, all you'll really hear is the drivetrain!

The H3 is made and assembled in the USA with a sturdy machined aluminium body and precision-balanced flywheel. The maximum power output it can handle is 2,000 watts (even Jason Kenny would struggle to top this) and it measures power, speed and cadence accurately with no need for extra sensors. You're also covered no matter whether your bike is rim or disc brake with the supplied adapters.

The H3 can also simulate gradients of up to 20%, and the trainer's internal cooling system will keep the electromagnetic resistance system working perfectly long after your legs have given out.

12 month Zwift subscription

Saris are also giving away a 12 month Zwift subscription so you really don't have to spend anything to get started with this stunning prize. For the unfamiliar, Zwift is essentially an arduous computer game that connects to your smart trainer via Bluetooth, with numerous workouts available in the game to test you to the max - to get the best results, perform an FTP test to work out your functional threshold power, then Zwift will set the wattage based on your ability level. Using the H3's ERG mode, all the resistance will be taken care of for you so you needn't even switch gears!

Zwift also has a community that helps motivate your every mile. You will get faster and stronger all whilst having a blast doing it with their structured data and training analysis, helping push your fitness to a new level.

So there you have it... as long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, you can comment whatever you like to 'enter' the competition... you can even tell us why this prize is perfect for you, although it won't make a blind bit of difference because we'll be picking the winner totally at random! Oh and if you don't have a road.cc account already, it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away.

The competition closes at midday on Thursday 19th December, after which the winner will be picked at random and put in touch with Saris' UK distributor Raleigh to arrange delivery of their stonking great Christmas prize. Very very best of luck folks, get commenting and we'll reveal the winner next week!