feature
Riding

Video: Six of the Best 2021 Road Bikes - Ridden and Reviewed

Here are six of the best road bikes of 2021 as ridden and reviewed by our independent testers.
by Liam Cahill
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 13:30
2020 hasn’t been all that great as years go, but at least it has given us some properly interesting road bikes for 2021. On the road race side of things, everything is getting more aero, lighter and increasingly focussed on disc brakes.

Some people have been saying that these heavily integrated road race bikes are getting a bit boring. They all look the same and fun handling has been forgotten while engineers chase ever-smaller aero gains. Part of this is true, and the road industry’s focus on professional racing for the development of bikes can stifle design due to the need to comply with the UCI’s rule book.

But swing a leg over any of the race bikes in this list and you’d quickly forget that argument thanks to the brilliant way the bikes pick up speed and then hang onto it.

While the highest-priced bikes are great to look at, very few of us can actually afford to buy them. Away from the top-end models, many road racers are also great for tackling challenging climbs, their low weight and ample stiffness combining to give you amazing acceleration.

And as we know, road bikes aren’t limited to race bikes. You can get some exceptional road bikes that are built for the simple pleasure of riding your bike at the weekend.

The type of bike that you buy doesn’t dictate the type of riding that you use it for. A super-fast race bike can still be used to ride steadily to the cafe - we do this a lot. Conversely, a relaxed weekend bike can be ridden just as hard as you want to go. Here are six of the best 2021 road bikes.

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc - £3,799
2021 Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc - riding 3.jpg

Read our review of the Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Disc here

Condor Fratello Disc Frameset - £1,199.99
2020 Condor Fratello Disc Thru Axle frameset - riding 4.jpg

Want to know more about this steel beauty? Read our review

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2 - £10,500
2020 Specialized Tarmac SL7 - riding 7.jpg

David Arthur has a full review of the SL7 right here

Merida Reacto Team-E - £9,000
2021 Merida Reacto Disc Team-E - riding 5.jpg

Read about how the Merida got on when we tested it

Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro - £3,350
2021 Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro - riding 1.jpg

Stu smashed around on the Emonda. Read his review right here

Canyon Aeroad CFR Di2 - £7,699
2021 Canyon Aeroad CFR Dura Ace Di2 - riding 1.jpg

Read Mat Brett's first ride review of the new Aeroad right here

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

