road.cc's favourite routes on komoot: Brad's Great Escape from SE London to Kent

We're back down that there London for the latest instalment of our favourite rides on komoot, and this time it's Brad's turn. A 114km (70.9 mile) adventure that starts in the city but heads out into Kent's cracking countryside, this could be one to do if you've got a good few hours to spare. Take it away Brad...

"Living in SE London, you always have to deal with a bit of crap getting out, but it doesn’t take too long before you’re into the lanes of Kent. This route is a staple of mine, I usually ride it once a week and for good reason.

You can start, or end, with a coffee at Crystal Palace cycling cafe hotspot, Four Boroughs. For me, it’s usually the place I start and tend to meet pals before heading out.

Riding out, once you’ve passed through West Wickham you’re pretty much out of the worst of it and find yourself on the 'cycling motorway' into Kent, Layhams Road.

At the end of Hesiers Road, at the cross roads, you can drop down and take on Beddlestead Lane, which is an infamous climb for the South East riders; on this occasion though, we decided to skirt round it.

The beauty of this ride is that there are plenty of cafe stops en route, so if you fancy stopping early, The Velo Barn is a popular stop for cyclists.

Not too long after that you hit the first proper sort of climb, Chart Lane, which is a decent hill that certainly wakes up the legs if they weren’t already!

You’ll then find yourself at coming up to Ide Hill, where there is another cafe stopping opportunity at the local shop on the hill, but the best part about setting off from here is the decent down Ide Hill, seriously quick and seriously fun.

Bang on half way is Kingdom Cafe, an all time favourite, it’s a cafe come brunch place with serious ‘treehouse’ vibes, the perfect place to spend far too much time in and get those cafe legs kicking in.

It’s then pretty plain sailing with beautiful lanes, and relatively quiet until you the hit the small stretch of main road before Woldingham School Road, which is thoroughly enjoyable.

One last punchy climb, Bug Hill, and then it's onto the last leg home to finish.

Want to share your favourite rides? Upload to your komoot profile and tell us about them in the comments.