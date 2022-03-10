road.cc Recommends episode 12 is live! Featuring 12 new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, Recommended Route + more

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I've got some older xm 700 shimano shoes....
Yeah - it's [Marathon Plus] the armadillo or ankylosaurus of tyres. You're not going to have a puncture ever * but you probably won't manage to...
It stinks to high heaven. Without some basic police work on when and how this mirror was smashed, it just reeks of prejudice and negligence...
Tested against my 'go to' tyres...though resistance to cuts seems to drive my purchases these day rather than speed. Vittorias ride beautifully,...
Yes I saw that !...
You know, you should probably update the photos on this article....
Ooh cranium!
You may be correct, but do you have a citation? An accident is, in itself, not an offence; 14 days doesn't apply to failure to stop/report, so they...
I think you'll find getting one thing squeezed in under the definition of something else is exactly how the law works (or at least how lawyers work...
I can see your point of view as P-N was a similar stage & I was planning no transfers when the glitch struck. T-A was a time trial to sprint so...