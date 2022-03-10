Support road.cc

feature
Buying

road.cc Recommends episode 12 is live! Featuring 12 new products, Coffee Stop of the Month, Recommended Route + more

There's all kinds of cycling gear on the show this month: A posh road bike, an e-bike, two sets of wheels, a helmet... even a cookbook
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Mar 10, 2022 12:30
The latest episode of our road.cc Recommends YouTube show has gone live, and we're once again joined by Becca to run through the best products of the month. If that wasn't enough, there is buying advice on carbon wheels from Anna along with the regular Coffee Stop of the Month and Recommended Route.

Before we run through what's in the show, here are the latest additions to road.cc Recommends…

Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent
Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s
Specialized S-Works 7 Lace Road Shoes
Hunt 36 Carbon Wide Aero Wheelset
Giant Power Pro Ultegra R8000 Power Meter
The Cyclist’s Cookbook – Food To Power Your Cycling Life by Nigel Mitchell
Tenways CGO600
Albion Three Season Tights
Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheelset
Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket
Factor Ostro VAM frameset
Vel Seat Pack 7L

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheelset RCCR-2

There are two brilliant sets of carbon wheels in this month's selection and so we thought that we'd base our buying advice on what can be a tricky purchase. Carbon wheels have long been seen as one of the bigger upgrades that you can make to a road or gravel bike, and while many bikes now come with carbon wheels as standard, this is still the upgrade of many cyclists' dreams.

The advice that Anna gives us can be applied to disc-brake and rim-brake wheelsets, so it is well worth listening to Anna's wise words before you go splashing the cash.

The New Forest is a very popular cycling destination in the UK and both our cafe of the month and our recommended route can be found in this beautiful part of England.

In fact, the cafe is the starting point of our ride, so you can double down on the coffee and cake. Result.

Woods Cyclery

The cafe is called The Woods Cyclery. It has a lovely little cafe which is attached to a bike shop so you can get spares and ride snacks if you've forgotten them. And remember, you can go and find that route over on our Komoot page.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.

