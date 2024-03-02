The ‘don’t call it an endurance bike’ Pearson Forge, all-road Argon 18, new wheels from Hunt + more in this month’s road.cc Recommends selection

Spring has sprung and so has this month’s curated selection of the best bikes and products reviewed on road.cc in February. 11 products make it into our latest road.cc Recommends selection which features bikes from Pearson, Argon 18 and Tern, wheels from Hunt and clothing from MAAP, Gorewear, Velocio and Iris. While these 11 are the creme de la creme of the crop, we've got hundreds of other reviews in our reviews section – and lots of those are pretty good too so be sure to check them out!

Without further ado, from high-performance road bikes to essential accessories, here are all the things that made the cut this time!

Bikes:

Tern HSD S00

Argon 18 Krypton Pro Ultegra Di2 2024

Pearson Forge 2024

Clothing:

MAAP Atmos Jacket

Velocio Foundation Bib Tight

Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket

Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights

Gorewear Ambient Vest Men’s

Components and accessories:

Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go

Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light

Hunt 25 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset

Argon 18 Krypton Pro Ultegra Di2 2024

The Argon 18 Krypton Pro is an endurance-focused all road bike that, delivers on the smooth tarmac and isn't afraid of some rougher stuff either. With mudguards fitted, you can still fit 35mm tyres on this bike, and if you go 1x you can even fit in 40mm rubber.

> What is an all-road bike? Is this new bike breed really an N+1 killer?

It wasn't just the all-road capability of the Krypton that impressed Stu though, it also has great ride quality even over long distances, and yet it punches a bunch on climbs and sprints alike. You also get innovative internal storage on the down tube meaning you don't have to overfill your pockets for those longer rides.

Read the full review here

Pearson Forge

The Pearson Forge performance road bike but instead of being super aggressive, it's got a geometry tailored for regular riders who might want to even bung on mudguards. Pearson's unique O-Series geometry prioritises rider fit, resulting in a shorter reach and taller front end compared to conventional road bikes.

That doesn't mean it's slow, though; it's still very punchy and climbs very well too. The components can be customised throughout and while its price competes with established brands like Giant and Trek, it's the bespoke geo and rider-focused approach that made it one of the best road bikes we tested in February.

Read the full review here

Tern HSD S00

As far as e-cargo bikes go, Tern is a brand that has a very established reputation, and the HSD S00 didn't fail to deliver the quality the brand is known for. The build of this bike is excellent, and the motor performance is impressive.

> Best electric bikes 2024 — from e-road bikes to commuters, e-cargo bikes and beyond

Despite the more compact design, the Bosch motor makes the bike agile in city traffic, while its versatility and range of accessories make it suitable for various tasks, from commuting to carrying groceries or children. If you're looking to ditch a car from your life this could be just what you're after.

Dave was really impressed with its fantastic build quality, the lighting system, and its all-round versatility, though he'd probably steer you towards its slightly less expensive stablemate the HSD P5i and put the savings towards whichever carrying accessories suited you best, plus the double kickstand upgrade.

Read the full review here

MAAP Atmos Jacket

The MAAP Atmos Jacket received a glowing review from Mike Stead for offering an incredibly lightweight, compact, stylish and waterproof cycling jacket with exceptional water repellency and breathability. The jacket is made with Pertex Shield fabric, making it both durable and stretchy, ensuring a snug fit without compromising on the ability to move freely.

Mike was extremely impressed, claiming this is his new favourite changeable weather jacket due to its warmth, breathability, fit, low bulk and eco credentials.

Read the full review here

Velocio Foundation Bib Tight

The Velocio Foundation Bib Tights have a super-soft inner material and an impressive chamois, which made them one of our favourite winter bib tights on test in February. These tights performed best in temperatures ranging from 5 to 15°C and while they lack water-resistant features, they excel in dry conditions. The minimalist design is also easy to pair with other garments and with less stitching comes less irritation!

While £128 isn't cheap, Josh our reviewer was impressed by the overall quality of these bibs from Velocio's entry-level range – they're still a lot of bibs for the money with an ideal operating temperature range for the shoulder seasons in the UK.

Read the full review here

Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket

Another Velocio product! The Alpha Merino Air Jacket is a sort of jersey-weight jacket combining the close fit of a jersey with the weather protection of a jacket, suitable for cold and dry winter days, with windproofing and all-day warmth. You get a Pertex Quantum Air shell fabric and Alpha Merino Wool insulation, a combo which ensures both protection and breathability. Though this is an expensive bit of kit, you can justify it by arguing that it's effectively taking the place of two items of clothing and it makes winter and shoulder season riding almost an absolute pleasure.

Velocio reckons the Alpha Merino Air will serve you well through autumn, winter and spring and reviewer Emma agreed – she particularly liked the ability it gives you to fine-tune your layering to the exact conditions you're likely to face on the day.

Read the full review here

Gorewear Ambient Vest Men’s

Gilets are perhaps the best piece of kit to keep with you at all times, and at 67g the Gorewear Ambient Vest is definitely not going to weigh you down. We concluded that it offers impressive windproofing in a lightweight design, which also makes it very packable. Despite the feathery weight, you still get Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology on the top, keeping the chilly breeze out, and the mesh back ensures ventilation.

As George noted in his review this is another garment that should serve you well through at least three seasons of a British cycling year for such a lightweight and packable garment its wind-stopping performance is pretty incredible.

Read the full review here

Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights

Designed by the ex-pro-racer Iris Slappende, the Iris Dark Indigo Escape Bib Tights left Emma thoroughly impressed. These women's winter bib tights offer exceptional comfort, and a well-executed comfort break design, making them perfect for long-distance rides. You also get very practical mesh pockets, a wide range of sizes and a good fit with adjustable bib straps.

Read the full review here

Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go

The Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go is a lightweight multi-tool that combines a reversible ratchet with various functions such as a quick-link breaker, valve core tool, tyre lever, and tubeless plugger. The ratcheting mechanism allows for quick and easy tightening and loosening of fasteners, while the included bits cover most fastening needs on a bike – and we found the tool's compact size and included wallet make it convenient to carry on the road or trail. With a five-year warranty, this little tool offers excellent value for cyclists looking for a high-quality, portable multi-tool.

Not many products get a perfect 10 here on road.cc but this is one of them acing on performance, quality and price reckons reviewer Mike Stead.

Read the full review here

Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light

We're still testing lights as the early mornings and evenings are only slowly getting lighter. In February, it was the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light that received our recommendation. With its long run times (up to 80h!), powerful lighting modes, and solid waterproofing, it's a top rear light choice for anyone riding in the dark in the UK.

It's a little chunky and doesn't have smart braking technology although if you want that, Hollis noted smart braking tech is available in the more powerful version. While it might lack that braking functionality it is very competitively priced – this is a lot of light for £40 –and it also delivers great overall performance and excellent build quality.

Read the full review here

Hunt 25 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset

Everything in the gravel scene is now becoming faster and more race-oriented, and those two things are what the Hunt 25 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset provide, too. Designed for performance with a focus on low weight without sacrificing durability, these wheels proved themselves reliable and responsive in wet and muddy conditions. Weighing in at 1,388g, they also pack relatively punchy acceleration and climbing prowess.

Our reviewer Stu couldn't find anything to fault these wheels for. No surprise then that they were an easy choice for the road.cc recommends badge.

Read the full review here