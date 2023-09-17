Check out these stone-inspired Ribble gravel bikes inspired by the "adventurous exploration of gravel riding"

This Bike at Bedtime isn't just one bike, but instead, a whole collection of dreamy bikes... or more precisely, colourways. Ribble has updated its gravel bike range with updated Stone Collection paint jobs, which features three Ribble CustomColour hand-painted finishes.



As is apt for a gravel range, the Stone Collection draws inspiration "from rock formations found in the natural world associated with the adventurous exploration of gravel riding", and you can quickly tell what stone types each colour was inspired by.

If not, we might as well tell you the names of the colourways: Marble White, Granite Grey and Slate Black. The Marble is the one in the cover image, the Granite and Slate are below.

Ribble is well established with special custom paint jobs that highlight its bike customisation tool. Last year we took a look at the brand's 125th anniversary special paint jobs - and according to Ribble's Head of Product, Jamie Burrow, the paint facilities have now been upgraded.



“With this all-new paint finish, we are proudly showcasing the design, craftsmanship and true technical capabilities of our team and our newly upgraded in-house paint facility. Each hand-painted bespoke bike is a unique work of art - no two paint finishes will ever be the same.” Burrow said.



Although the bike portrayed here with the Stone Collection treatment is Ribble's Carbon Gravel SL, the three finishes are available across the brand's range of carbon, aluminium, steel and e-gravel bikes via the CustomColour option.

The Gravel SL model will be the bike raced by three Ribble Collective riders at the Gravel World Championships in Veneto in October. One of those riders is Maddy Nutt, who has been travelling across the world doing gravel events after taking gravel racing on as a full-time gig this year.

Alongside her, fellow Ribble Collective riders Mikey Mottram and Metheven Bond are taking on the second iteration of the UCI Gravel World Champs.

“I’ve been riding my Gravel SL across the world this year at races including Unbound, Gravel Earth Series and Raiders Gravel and I’m thrilled to be representing Team GB on this lush new Stone Collection CustomColour machine at the Gravel World Championship,” Maddy Nutt said.

> From the daily grind of City finance to full-time pro gravel cyclist — Maddy Nutt’s story



The Gravel SL Marble Hero build Ribble is showcasing is built with Shimano GRX Di2 1x11-Speed, and has Zipp 303 S wheels wrapped in Schwalbe G-One Allround TLE tyres in a 40mm width.

The finishing kit is all Ribble, with LEVEL 5 integrated flared carbon handlebars at the cockpit, a Ribble carbon seatpost and the saddle is a Fizik Taiga.

This build in all the new colourways retails at £4,499.

More info on Ribble’s Stone Collection can be found here.

Let us know in the comments what you think of these earthy colourways and whether you'd like to have one! And if you want to see more cool-looking bikes, head over to here for more Bike at Bedtime pieces.