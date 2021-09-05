Bike at bedtime: take a look at BMC’s Roadmachine 01 ONE with new shiny Dura-Ace Di2

BMC’s Roadmachine is the Swiss brand’s high performing all-rounder that was revised in 2019 for added versatility and improved comfort, while also delivering extra stiffness.

“Rooted in endurance, the frame has been revised to perfection and added more compliance-boosting attributes to make this bike your go-to choice for all-day adventures,” says BMC.

Comfort has been increased by a claimed 25% over the previous iteration thanks to new slimmer seatstays that join the seat tube lower down as well as the revised D-shaped seatpost with a new internal seat clamp.

All this results in a lighter package too, with a 25g saving bringing a size 54cm frame down to a claimed 895g.

The Roadmachine 01 frame features BMC’s cleanly integrated handlebar and stem (Integrated Cockpit System) which comes with plenty of choice of stem and handlebar options to accommodate a wider range of fit adjustments.

BMC upped the tyre clearance from 30mm to 33mm, opening up the terrain to some light gravel.

There’s greater compatibility with bikepacking equipment too, thanks to mounts that have been added to the top tube for attaching a bag.

The Roadmachine is not a winter warrior though, as the mounts for traditional mudguards have been replaced for a seatpost mounted mudguard called a DFender which bolts into the saddle clamp. This will provide some light protection.

Other details include flat mount disc brakes, an integrated chain guard, internal seat clamp, 12mm thru-axles and a PF86 bottom bracket.

The bike pictured below is the top-end ONE spec, with 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tyres wrapped around DT Swiss ERC 1100 Dicuts which Dave Arthur described as “fast and stable wheels ideal for endurance bikes with disc brakes and wide tubeless tyres” in his review.

It also features the brand new Dura-Ace Di2 12-speed groupset offering wireless shifters and faster derailleur operation - click here to find out more about the tech deets.

You can find other bikes equipped with the new Shimano groupsets, from the likes of Trek, Merida and Canyon, over here.

