2021 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE

Bike at bedtime: take a look at BMC’s Roadmachine 01 ONE with new shiny Dura-Ace Di2

All-rounder with top tube bag compatibility now equipped with Shimano’s brand-new top-end groupset
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Sep 05, 2021 21:41

First Published Sep 5, 2021

0

BMC’s Roadmachine is the Swiss brand’s high performing all-rounder that was revised in 2019 for added versatility and improved comfort, while also delivering extra stiffness.

2022 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE front side

“Rooted in endurance, the frame has been revised to perfection and added more compliance-boosting attributes to make this bike your go-to choice for all-day adventures,” says BMC.

Comfort has been increased by a claimed 25% over the previous iteration thanks to new slimmer seatstays that join the seat tube lower down as well as the revised D-shaped seatpost with a new internal seat clamp.

2022 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE d shape

All this results in a lighter package too, with a 25g saving bringing a size 54cm frame down to a claimed 895g.

The Roadmachine 01 frame features BMC’s cleanly integrated handlebar and stem (Integrated Cockpit System) which comes with plenty of choice of stem and handlebar options to accommodate a wider range of fit adjustments.

2022 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE bars

BMC upped the tyre clearance from 30mm to 33mm, opening up the terrain to some light gravel.

There’s greater compatibility with bikepacking equipment too, thanks to mounts that have been added to the top tube for attaching a bag.

The Roadmachine is not a winter warrior though, as the mounts for traditional mudguards have been replaced for a seatpost mounted mudguard called a DFender which bolts into the saddle clamp. This will provide some light protection.

2022 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE seatclamp

Other details include flat mount disc brakes, an integrated chain guard, internal seat clamp, 12mm thru-axles and a PF86 bottom bracket.

2022 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE flatmount

The bike pictured below is the top-end ONE spec, with 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tyres wrapped around DT Swiss ERC 1100 Dicuts which Dave Arthur described as “fast and stable wheels ideal for endurance bikes with disc brakes and wide tubeless tyres” in his review.

2021 BMC Roadmachine 01 ONE

It also features the brand new Dura-Ace Di2 12-speed groupset offering wireless shifters and faster derailleur operation - click here to find out more about the tech deets.

www.bmc-switzerland.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

