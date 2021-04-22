Support road.cc

feature
Tech
Sarto Seta+ 7

Bike at Bedtime - Sarto Seta+ featuring the new Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 Wheelset

Drift off with this beautiful bike at bedtime... and this one really is gorgeous
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Apr 22, 2021 22:10
When Campagnolo sent us all of the juicy details about their new Bora Ultra WTO wheels, they sent along with it a stack of photos of the new wheels on very fancy bikes. There were far too many for us to include in the article so we thought that we’d have a look at the bikes in a little more detail here.

One of those bikes was this Sarto Seta+, an Italian beauty that, unfortunately, we don’t see that often on UK roads.

Sarto frames are bespoke to the rider that is buying them. You might think that this sounds expensive and you’d be correct in that assumption. You know the saying about how if you have to ask how much then you probably can’t afford it, well Sarto doesn’t really do price lists.

Sarto Seta+ 6

For that undisclosed amount of money, you do at least get a good deal of customisation. The choice of materials, the shape of the tubes, customised geometry, graphics and reinforcements in Kevlar or in titanium/carbon. All aspects of a Sarto frame can be made to suit the customer’s choices.

Sarto Seta+ 4

Sarto says that the Seta is a race bike, but this is more than just a racer’s dream. This disc frameset has plenty of space around the tyres and as a result, the Seta allows you to pop anything up to a 35mm tyre on. While we’d all love to ride perfectly surfaced roads all of the time, that is unfortunately a rarity, so having a bike that allows for wider tyres to be used is a sensible step.

Adding to the comfort are the seat stays which are attached directly to the top tube. This, Sarto says, allows for more compliance in the rear end.

Sarto Seta+ 2

The front end of the Seta features fully integrated cables which give an incredibly clean look, especially when paired with the internally routed bar and stem.

Sarto Seta+ 8

As you’d expect of a bike that Campagnolo sent us to display their new wheels, the Seta has a full Campagnolo Super Record groupset with this bike sporting hydraulic disc brakes and mechanical 12-speed shifting.

Sarto Seta+ 3

The bike was set up primarily to display the new Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheelset. This is a tubeless-ready disc brake wheelset that features hidden nipples, a new carbon fibre front hub body and a very fancy carbon layup that requires no lacquer on the rim, saving weight.

We’ve got a set of the new wheels coming in for review but if you want a set right now, they’ll set you back a tidy £2,800.

Those wheels have been set up with Vittoria’s Corsa G2.0 TLR tyres in what looks to be the 28mm size.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

