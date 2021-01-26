Support road.cc

Tech
2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 1.jpeg

Bike at Bedtime: Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800

Take a look at Orro's classy gravel bike that has been updated for 2021 with internal cabling
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jan 26, 2021 21:55

First Published Jan 26, 2021

Orro has given its Terra C gravel bike a new front end for 2021, with the gear cables and brake hoses ducking inside the head tube and taking the internal route to the relevant component. It certainly looks slick.

We reviewed the Orro Terra C Adventure last year and loved it. Reviewer Stu Kerton called it a “stiff yet comfortable gravel racer that is just as much fun to ride on the road as off it”.

2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 7.jpeg

The Terra C is a lightweight gravel bike with a racy edge to it. It's absolutely spot on for nailing around on the local tracks and trails at speed.

We told you a few months ago that Orro is now routing the cables and hoses internally on its Venturi aero road bike. It has done a similar thing with the Terra C.

2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 2.jpeg

All of the Terra Cs in the range are built up with semi-integrated front ends – which is very unusual for a gravel bike. They use standard handlebars and stems with the cables/hoses running externally. Then a cable box on the headset allows the cables/hoses to go internally through the head tube. The use of 1 1/2in bearings top and bottom provides the space for this.

As well as hiding the cables/hoses away for a neater appearance, this means there’s no chance of the paint on the head tube getting rubbed. Plus, there will be no interference if you run a handlebar bag.

The new design can also be made fully integrated, so you see no cables at all, with a compatible handlebar and stem – similar to the 2021 Venturi.

2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 4.jpeg

The Terra C’s carbon-fibre frame features Innegra in areas that are most likely to be in the firing line of stones pinging up from the road/track surface. Innegra is a tough, durable and lightweight fibre whose yarns can be woven with others, like carbon fibre, to increase strength without adding weight.

2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 6.jpeg

All the other good features of last year’s Terra C are present and correct, including the mounts for mudguards and a rear rack, adding to the bike’s versatility. You also get a third bottle cage mount on the underside of the down tube.

Oh, and you always get a classy paint job with Orro. Check out the entire range; some of them are awesome. There's loads of depth to the colour and a little iridescence to it.

2021 Orro Terra C 105 - 1

Orro is offering the Terra C in a total of seven different builds in 2021, starting with the £1,799.99 Terra C 105/FSA (the white model above) and going right up to the £3,499.99 Terra C Ekar 1x Adventure, Ekar being Campagnolo’s new gravel groupset, of course.

This year there are a couple of SRAM options for the first time: a 1X Apex build (£2,099.99) and a model with a full SRAM Rival 22 groupset (£2,299.99).

2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 - 5.jpeg

The model that we have here comes with a full 1x Shimano GRX 800 groupset with a 40-tooth chainset and an 11-42-tooth cassette. 800 is the top tier of GRX, the equivalent of the Ultegra road groupset.

You get Fulcrum Rapid Red 5 wheels and Vredestein Aventura tyres in a 38mm width, although there's space for 700c x 45mm tyres, or 650b x 47mm.

The triple butted alloy Deda Gravel 100 bar is flared – the drops angle outwards by 12° to give you a more stable riding position over rough and unpredictable terrain.

We’d love to get a 2021 Orro Terra C in for review here at road.cc. Judging by the performance of last year’s model, it should be a lot of fun.

The 2021 Orro Terra C Adventure GRX 800 is priced £2,599.99. Like the other models, it will be available from 24th March. You can pre-order now at orrobikes.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

