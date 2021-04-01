Bike at Bedtime - Colnago x Fox Brothers C64 Disc

Bike at bedtime is our chance to take a look at some very interesting bikes but this could be one of the nicest that we've ever featured. So grab your warm milk, snuggle down and nod off with this lovely bike at bedtime.

Colnago's C64 Disc is the bike of a chap called Greg from Windwave UK, a cycle parts distributor and when we saw it, we just had to ask for more pictures.

The limited-edition frame is a collaboration with Fox Brothers & Co and features gold detailing over a very faint grey flannel print, a nod to the preferred material of Fox Brothers & Co.

The C64 Disc is a rather traditional-looking frameset and this is one of the last lugged carbon framesets still in production. The double triangle design not only provides balanced aesthetics, but it also creates a bike that handles beautifully.

The groupset is a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Di2 disc brake model. The hydraulic brakes provide excellent stopping power that is easily controlled while the Di2 shifting is crisp and accurate.

At the back of the bike there is a CeramicSpeed OSPW system with gold pulley wheels to match the theme of the bike.

Vision provides the wheels in the form of the Metron 40 wheels and these carbon hoops are wrapped in a set of tubeless-ready Fusion 5 tyres.

No opportunity to add a gold detail has been missed and the brake rotors feature andonised gold spiders. Matte black Colnago bottle cages allow the flannel print to stand out.

Finishing the bike is Supacaz bar tape, naturally with gold details.

Thanks to Windwave for the pictures