Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-02

Bike at Bedtime - Colnago x Fox Brothers C64 Disc

This has to be one of the most beautiful of all time
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Thu, Apr 01, 2021 21:55

First Published Apr 1, 2021

Pictures added

1

Bike at bedtime is our chance to take a look at some very interesting bikes but this could be one of the nicest that we've ever featured. So grab your warm milk, snuggle down and nod off with this lovely bike at bedtime.

Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-03

Colnago's C64 Disc is the bike of a chap called Greg from Windwave UK, a cycle parts distributor and when we saw it, we just had to ask for more pictures.

Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-08

The limited-edition frame is a collaboration with Fox Brothers & Co and features gold detailing over a very faint grey flannel print, a nod to the preferred material of Fox Brothers & Co.

> Bike at Bedtime: Bike at bedtime: Take a look at Colnago's V3Rs
Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-07

The C64 Disc is a rather traditional-looking frameset and this is one of the last lugged carbon framesets still in production. The double triangle design not only provides balanced aesthetics, but it also creates a bike that handles beautifully.

Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-04

The groupset is a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Di2 disc brake model. The hydraulic brakes provide excellent stopping power that is easily controlled while the Di2 shifting is crisp and accurate.

> Bike at Bedtime: Europcar’s Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour Special
Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-09

At the back of the bike there is a CeramicSpeed OSPW system with gold pulley wheels to match the theme of the bike.

Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-06

Vision provides the wheels in the form of the Metron 40 wheels and these carbon hoops are wrapped in a set of tubeless-ready Fusion 5 tyres.

Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-05

No opportunity to add a gold detail has been missed and the brake rotors feature andonised gold spiders. Matte black Colnago bottle cages allow the flannel print to stand out.

> The bike(s) that snatched Tour de France victory at the last minute - Pogacar's Colnagos
Colnago C64 x Fox Brothers-01

Finishing the bike is Supacaz bar tape, naturally with gold details.

Thanks to Windwave for the pictures

Bike at bedtime
Colnago
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments