Bike at Bedtime - Europcar’s Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour Special

Everything about this bike was right
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 22:30
Tommy Voeckler’s Europcar team rolled into the Tour de France’s centenary edition on some very special bikes.

Europcar - Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour special 02.jpg

The Colnago C59 frame is a lugged carbon design and is the dream bike of many a fan of the Italian brand. The traditional double triangle design creates a bike that is superbly balanced, making it a dream to ride on twisty descents as the Tour found on the Corsican roads back in 2013.

Europcar - Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour special 12.jpg

Fans of Colnago will be happy to see that Europcar did things properly with an all-Italian spec sheet. Well, that is if you gloss-over the Hutchinson tyres and Look pedals. But let’s not get bogged down with those minor details.

Europcar - Colnago C59 interesting details 5.jpg

The groupset comes from none other than Campagnolo, who provided their own 80th-anniversary special-edition components.

The Super Record EPS groupset features the beautiful 5-arm chainsets that we miss rather a lot.

Europcar - Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour special 06.jpg

Campagnolo’s Bora Ultra 50mm carbon tubular wheels with ceramic bearings were a natural choice.

Europcar - Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour special 10.jpg

Deda provided the stem and handlebar while a Selle Italia saddle sat atop the carbon seatpost.

Unfortunately for Europcar, their race was largely unsuccessful, though Pierre Rolland did spend quite a bit of time in the Polka Dot jersey before losing it to a young Nairo Quintana.

Bike at bedtime
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

