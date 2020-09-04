Bike at Bedtime - Europcar’s Colnago C59 100th Edition Tour Special

Tommy Voeckler’s Europcar team rolled into the Tour de France’s centenary edition on some very special bikes.

The Colnago C59 frame is a lugged carbon design and is the dream bike of many a fan of the Italian brand. The traditional double triangle design creates a bike that is superbly balanced, making it a dream to ride on twisty descents as the Tour found on the Corsican roads back in 2013.

Fans of Colnago will be happy to see that Europcar did things properly with an all-Italian spec sheet. Well, that is if you gloss-over the Hutchinson tyres and Look pedals. But let’s not get bogged down with those minor details.

The groupset comes from none other than Campagnolo, who provided their own 80th-anniversary special-edition components.

The Super Record EPS groupset features the beautiful 5-arm chainsets that we miss rather a lot.

Campagnolo’s Bora Ultra 50mm carbon tubular wheels with ceramic bearings were a natural choice.

Deda provided the stem and handlebar while a Selle Italia saddle sat atop the carbon seatpost.

Unfortunately for Europcar, their race was largely unsuccessful, though Pierre Rolland did spend quite a bit of time in the Polka Dot jersey before losing it to a young Nairo Quintana.