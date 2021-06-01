Bike at Bedtime: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Ltd Artist Edition, designed by Erik Spiekermann

Erik Spiekermann is a German typographer and font designer and a passionate cyclist and bike collection.
“Today, he owns more than 10 bikes at several homes around the world, including custom builds and rare collectable gems,” says Canyon. “The Erik Spiekermann Edition of the Ultimate CF SLX 8 LTD is limited to 50 bikes. It pays homage to the artist's oeuvre and his iconic aesthetics. Each frame is hand-signed by Erik Spiekermann.
“Together with Canyon graphic designer Lukas Beck, Spiekermann created the artwork by putting technical details of the bike which riders are not typically aware of onto the frame, directly incorporating functional aspects of the bike part into the artwork. The artwork also extends to the wheels, so that they form one harmonious design together with the frame.”
Erik Spiekermann says, “A bicycle that will only be bought and used by 50 people can afford to be a little snobbish in its communication. The people that will get this Canyon model will know that the light blue is a sort of secret language for technical drawings. They will know that the little arrow texts define distances.
“Defining what cycling means to me is very simple: every single day that I’m not on a bicycle is a lost day.”
The Ultimate CF SLX frame is built up with a SRAM’s second-tier Force eTap AXS groupset, with 12-speed wireless shifting and disc brakes. The wheels are Zipp 404 Firecrest fitted with Continental GP 5000 tyres.
A limited run of 50 Ultimate CF SLX 8 Disc bikes in this fascinating design will be available exclusively on canyon.com from today (1 June 2021). The bike costs £6,499 and includes a special brochure with detailed information on the story behind its design.
