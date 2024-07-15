Amazon Prime Day 2024, best early US deals — get 25% off 25 litres of Muc-off, 50% off the Ravemen PR2400 front light, Garmin HRM down to $54.50, better than half price Chamois Butt'r Original + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

There are arguably more important things going on in the US right now, but Amazon Prime Day is here, there are cycling bargains to be had there's nothing better than a nice bike ride to escape the madness of the modern world!

While we quite often put together these deals features for road.cc readers based in the UK and Europe (our Amazon Prime UK live blog is over here), we thought it was about time we scoured Amazon's US site for our American followers too. We've consulted friends across the pond to ensure that these deals are the best around currently, although do drop us a note in the comments or email info [at] road.cc if any deals we've ran aren't the best current prices on the internet.

We'll also add that promotions like Prime Day aren't an excuse to buy things you don't need; we'd recommend using it to pick up items you otherwise had your eye on, or to stock up on things like tools or cleaning products that are always priced higher through the rest of the year. To buy a bike or product that you need a bit of a helping hand with, a bike shop is always best.

Right then, let's get into the deals. You need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage, so sign up for a free trial and set a reminder to cancel it before you start getting billed if you're otherwise not an Amazon shopper...

Save 50% on the Ravemen PR2400 bike light - was $178.99, now $89.49

Originally priced at $178.99, the Ravemen PR2400 bike light, which scored a 9/10 in its road.cc review in 2021 is now nearly £100 off at Amazon.

If your N+1 is getting out of control with both mountain bikes and road bikes, you should take a look at the Ravemen PR2400. With the ability to switch between a road-friendly lens and the full monty 2,400 lumen, five LED option, this is a light that covers all eventualities for both road and off-road riding.

Click here to buy the Ravemen PR2400 now for just £89.49

The Chamois Butt'r Original Anti-Chafe Cream is down to just $9 from $19.99

Chamois Butt'r is a non-greasy, fragrance-free chamois cream designed to soothe wherever you have chafing.

Whether you're cycling, running, or engaging in any activity that causes friction, this cream provides relief and protection for sensitive skin areas. It's now available at 55% off.

Buy now for just $9.99

Garmin HRM-Dual Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap is down to $54.50 from $69.99

A heart rate monitor is a useful training aid for tracking your effort level and the data can be seen on GPS devices as well as indoor training platforms. Right now, you can save 22% on Garmin's HRM-Dual Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap that transmits heart rate data over Bluetooth Low Energy technology as well as ANT+.

It has a battery life of around 3.5 years (with an average use of 1 hour per day) and a removable heart module for washing the strap.

Get yours now for just $54.50

Phil Burt's Bike Fit book is 22% off - Was $30, now $23.36

The second edition of Bike Fit by former Team Sky and British Cycling physiotherapist Phil Burt scored a 9/10 in our road.cc review and is a comprehensive, well-written and fascinating guide to one of the most important and often-overlooked subjects in cycling.

In 10 chapters over 200 pages, Burt covers the main topics and issues of bike fit in clear prose and with plenty of illustrations. Whether you're thinking about getting a bike fit, looking to fine-tune your position yourself or help out riding buddies, it'll give you a decent grounding in the way bike fitters think and work.

Grab a copy of this great book now and take 22% off

Grab 25 litres of Muc-Off bike cleaner for 25% off - was $169.99, now $128.20

You can get your hands on 25 litres of Muc-Off's Nano Tech Bike Cleaner for $128.20 down from $169.99 which the brand claims is "the most effective cleaner out there".

Muc-Off's Nano Tech Bike Cleaner uses Nano technology, as the name suggests, which is their secret formula for deep cleaning. It's also fully biodegradable, that's free from acids, solvents and CFCs, and is safe on all surfaces including disc brake rotors and pads.

Take 25% off 25 litres of Muc-Off

Up to 41% off Sealskinz waterproof dragon eye gloves - were $70, now $41.40

If you're already prepping for winter, these are very well made 100% waterproof gloves designed to offer a balance of warmth and breathability. They’re touchscreen compatible and feature an anti-slip lining that’s designed to give you control while pretty much eliminating liner pull-out.

You can now get a pair at a discount of 31-41% off, depending on your size, reduced from the original price of $70.

Pick up a pair of SealSkinz waterproof gloves with 41% off here

Check out Topeak's Pocket Rocket Master Blaster mini pump was $29.95, now $20.60

The Pocket Rocket Master Blaster from Topeak is a mini pump designed for road use, capable of reaching up to 160 psi. Measuring 22.2cm (8.7") in length and weighing a claimed 115g, it is compatible with both Schrader and Presta valves.

It's currently available at a 31% discount, priced at $20.60, down from $29.95.

Buy the Topeak Pocket Rocket now and take 31% off the RRP