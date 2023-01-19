6 reasons to get mudguards this winter — from the surprising to the obvious

In the world of road cycling, the look of mudguards is often frowned upon. It is true that a sleek road bike looks the best au natural, but there’s no doubt about the practical benefits of mudguards. The best mudguards won't ruin the look of your bike and there are also lightweight mudguards that are easy to take off when you don't need them. So forget about excuses, here are six reasons why you should be fitting them this winter.

1. Mudguards keep you comfortable

The most obvious reason for fitting mudguards is that they’ll keep gunk and water from flying up and getting all over you, your riding friends, and your bike. Even if it is not raining, the UK roads are oftentimes wet from the overnight mist and the biggest puddles on the roads seem to never really dry up.

This means that for a good few months of the year, cycling is done in wet conditions that mudguards can make so much better.

2. Mudguards make you faster

This is true in the long term, whether you're training, racing or just commuting. Cycling is more of a challenge when you’re wet and cold and by helping you to stay dry, mudguards allow you to focus on the riding.

Not to mention, those long winter miles are a lot easier when you're not soaked to the bone, so having mudguards on means you'll be a lot fitter when the weather gets dryer again!

3. Mudguards are better for your ride-mates

If you like to ride in a group, prepare to be forced to put mudguards on. Many road cycling clubs require mudguards for wet weather group rides and if you turn up with an Asssaver on your bike, prepare to ride back home alone. Because on a group ride, you are not only having the mudguards on for yourself, but even more for the pals you're riding with.

So this means installing full-length mudguards, including a buddy flap, onto your bike is a must or otherwise, you'll be having a very lonely winter. Even if you’re not in a club, anyone you ride with will appreciate you using long mudguards when there’s water on the road.

4. Mudguards improve your bike’s longevity

Okay, nothing's going to keep your bike completely dry when you’re riding in the rain, but mudguards will cut the amount of dirty water that gets chucked up by your tyres and into the moving parts. Bearings don’t like water and your drivetrain isn’t fond of mud, so fitting mudguards help from a maintenance point of view.

Cleaning your bike is also easier when you have mudguards on. Especially full mudguards block the spray from getting to your seat clamp, saddle rails, and all the nuts and bolts that function a lot better without a layer of road grit on them. And when you're cleaning your bike,

> Check out our mudguard reviews here

5. Mudguards can improve your vision

When you have mudguards on, less water and grit gets flicked up from the road onto your eyes, or into the face of the rider behind you, meaning that your vision stays a lot clearer.

Even if you have the best cycling glasses on, the dirty road water will eventually make those so dirty that you cannot see anything.

6. Mudguards keep your riding kit better for longer

We've all been there, getting home from a wet winter ride and hopping into the shower, to witness all of the road muck washing off you and literally blocking the drain.

Just imagine how much of it is still left on your cycling kit, which leaves your washing machine begging for mercy. When you have mudguards on, your precious, and more often than not, expensive, riding kit keeps good and light-coloured for longer.

