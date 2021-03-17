Zwift’s Tour of Watopia returns, allowing you to fast-track to rewards

Zwift’s popular Tour of Watopia (ToW) returns with five stages on 29 March, with double XP up for grabs in this tour only. The ToW promises opportunities for both new Zwifters and seasoned veterans alike.
“You’ll earn double XP during the series, helping you level up twice as fast and unlock more swag,” Zwift says.
Zwift XP (experience points) tracks progress through the game and allows riders to level up. Levelling up opens up more route choices, including unlocking the challenging Alpe du Zwift climb once reaching level six. Higher levels also increase options to buy more equipment from Zwift’s in-game bike store, DropShop, enabling Zwifters to update bikes and wheels to speed up the climbs.
“If you’ve earned the Drops but you’re still waiting to turn Level 33 to spend the Drops on the Specialized S-Works Venge, get registered for a few events and see those XP points climb,” says Zwift.
By completing one stage of the ToW you’ll unlock the starter kit, and by completing all five stages you’ll be able to ride around the virtual roads in the finishers kit.
Looking for something at a more social pace? “Tour of Watopia Rookies Rides are led by some of the most knowledgeable Zwifters, participants can learn the how-to’s of a group event while earning Double XP. The rides are kept between 1.0 w/kg to 1.5 w/kg to encourage everyone to stay together,” says Zwift.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
