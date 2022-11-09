Ride new virtual roads in Zwift's Urukazi expansion of Makuri Islands

Makuri Islands is Zwift's most recent world and following this latest Urukazi expansion now includes over 40 miles of road. There are eight new routes to explore, some pavement, some gravel, and Zwift teases us with "a new type of surface not yet found anywhere else on Zwift."

Urukazi (woo-roo-kah-zi) is the combination of two Okinawan words - “uru” means “shore,” and “kazi” means “breeze.” Zwift says that the new roads available to explore in Makuri Islands will take Zwifters "from cityscapes to the country and now to the coast."

Zwift says that you can enter this 'coastal oasis' (we're still unsure whether you can have an oasis at the coast) directly through a paddock or choose between heading south from Yumezi or Neokyo.

"Pedalling from Yumezi to Urukazi takes you through a slot canyon or you can explore the cave system while travelling from Neokyo," says Zwift. "Take in the shoreline with fast gravel roads that skim the water’s edge."

From launch, there will be 8 new routes to ride:

Mech Isle Loop

Take a lap around this short industrial loop.

Distance: 2.5 mi // 4 km, Elevation Gain: 127 ft // 38.7m

Bridges and Boardwalks

Explore the biggest island in Urukazi.

Distance: 3.9 mi // 6.3 km, Elevation Gain, 195 ft // 59.5m

Island Hopper

Visit all of the islands of Urukazi in a single lap.

Distance: 11.2 mi // 18 km, Elevation Gain, 421.6 ft // 128.5m

Fine and Sandy

Explore mangroves and sandy beaches on this off-road loop.

Distance: 6.5 mi // 10.6 km, Elevation Gain, 253 ft // 77.1 m

Island Outskirts

Race around the outskirts of Urukazi

Distance: 7 mi // 11.3 km, Elevation Gain, 295 ft // 90.1 m

Makuri 40

Feel the burn on this 40 km loop around Makuri

Distance: 24.9 mi // 40 km, Elevation Gain: 1006 ft // 306.6m

Country to Coastal

Cruise open fields to open oceans

Distance: 20.7 mi // 33.4 km, Elevation Gain: 899 ft // 274 m

Turf N Surf

A race from city streets to sandy beaches

Distance: 15.3 mi // 24.6 km, Elevation Gain: 642 ft // 195.8 m

The new routes are accessible for both free rides and workouts and will also be included in Zwift's ongoing 'Tour of Makuri Islands'. Stages 5 and 6 of the Tour are said to be located in Urukazi, you can read more and sign up for that specific tour here.

Unfortunately, I'm unable to tell you what this new unheard-of terrain entails. I finish work at 5:30 pm so if you're going to spoil it for me then you'd better be quick!

What type of roads would you like to see Zwift add next? Let us know in the comments section below...