Wattbike users now able to ride on Rouvy’s mixed reality roads

Indoor cycling brands Wattbike and Rouvy are uniting to “give users the world’s most authentic cycling experience indoors”. This new partnership gives Wattbike owners access to Rouvy’s unique online platform offerings.

The Wattbike Atom, AtomX, Nucleus, Pro and Trainer can all now connect and sync with the Rouvy smart training app, with easy connectivity promised.

The Wattbike Atom and AtomX smart bikes will also have the capability to automatically adjust the resistance to mimic the feel of real-world cycling, allowing users to experience the gradients of any route followed on Rouvy’s animated 2D videos.

As well as thousands of interesting and challenging routes to follow, the Rouvy online platform also hosts races and has live community leaderboards.

But Rouvy’s USP is its augmented reality with 3D avatars appearing over real-world video footage.

This collaboration forms part of Wattbike’s ongoing goal to improve the experience of their community of Wattbikers by “ensuring our users have access to a wide variety of training platforms”, as well as Rouvy’s strategy to support integration with all major trainers and smart bikes.

www.wattbike.com

www.rouvy.com