Wahoo X apps launch voice chat and outdoor workouts

Wahoo Fitness has expanded its Wahoo X training software package, adding outdoor workouts, integrated Voice Chat, and a new virtual Real Road based on a ride in Scotland, as well as an increased number of structured training plans and cross-training workouts.

Wahoo X is designed to provide a broad range of training options for endurance athletes via two apps: Wahoo RGT and Wahoo SYSTM.

Wahoo RGT, which is a virtual riding and racing platform, is introducing a new Voice Chat feature that allows you to talk to other riders while using the app.

“This feature has multiple uses from social chat when on group rides through to race radio in the increasingly popular RGT virtual races,” says Wahoo. “Voice chat connects users in a brand new way during indoor virtual rides.”

The Wahoo RGT app is also offering a new virtual ride called Dunoon Crossover. It’s based on a gravel ride in Scotland.

“This becomes the first realistic gravel and mountain bike experience in the virtual riding category,” says Wahoo. “Singletrack off-road sections and resistance changes based on the ride surface bring a whole new experience to virtual riding and racing. Riders must now time their sprints and overtakes.”

This takes Wahoo’s Real Road library to 13, including rides in Belgium, Italy, France, the UK and the USA.

Wahoo has also improved the Magic Road feature which allows members to upload their own routes via a GPX file, and ride, share and create events on them.

Wahoo SYSTM, which is designed to offer workouts tailored to the individual rider, has a new integration with the company’s ELEMNT range of GPS bike computers. You can sync your workouts with your Wahoo X subscription, giving you access to structured workouts outside.

“SYSTM also continues to grow its extensive library of workouts and videos with the launch of new, immersive training content,” says Wahoo. “This includes the recent release of On Location Portugal, which adds to the popular On Location series [of virtual training rides]”.

There are now over 700 workouts available on SYSTM covering cycling, yoga, strength and mobility, running, swimming, and mental training.

Wahoo X is priced at US$14.99 (around £13.25) per month. You can subscribe here.