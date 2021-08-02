Vittoria releases collectible handmade cotton tubular tyre for L’Eroica vintage cycling events

Vittoria has released a collectible handmade cotton tubular tyre made with Dutch bicycle tyre manufacturer A. Dugast, to celebrate the recent partnership of the two tyre makers. The limited-edition cotton tubulars have been dedicated to L’Eroica vintage cycling event.

Handcrafting each tyre has allowed more customisation than usual Vittoria says, making each one a collectible. The specific edition tubulars will be numbered and customised with the purchasers initials, or any initials of the purchaser’s choice.

Only natural materials, such as high-quality cotton, natural rubber and natural latex, are used and given the hand-made process, each tyre is said to have a small ecological footprint.

Interested in what other tyre brands are doing to minimise the environmental impact of its tyres? We spoke to Vredestein, Continental, Specialized, Bontrager and Schwalbe about the materials they use, manufacturing processes and how suppliers are supported in the tyre production process. Check it out here, and find out what you do to help too.

A. Dugast’s “Flying Doctor” cotton casing has been added to the Vittoria collab tyre and this is said to offer increased protection against cuts on the sides while the neoprene coating maximises protection in poor weather conditions.

Vittoria says: “This is a hand-made all-purpose competition tubular tyre using the diamond tread of the glorious Vittoria Corsa CX tubulars to provide excellent grip on both dry and wet road surfaces.”

Vittoria has produced the tubulars only in 25mm, for comfort and lower rolling resistance the brand says.

Priced at €230,00 (that’s just under 200 quid) for the pair, Vittoria’s special edition tubulars for L’Eroica made by A. Dugast are now available for pre-ordering over here.

Just 118 of them will be produced, and as the tyres will be sold in pairs, only 59 riders will be able to roll on these special tubulars... so if you really want them, you better be quick!

www.vittoria.com