2021 Vittoria A. Dugast L’Eroica tubular 4

Vittoria releases collectible handmade cotton tubular tyre for L’Eroica vintage cycling events

Each handmade tyre will be numbered and personalised with the buyer’s initials for the ultimate Eroica bike upgrade
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Aug 02, 2021 16:38
1

Vittoria has released a collectible handmade cotton tubular tyre made with Dutch bicycle tyre manufacturer A. Dugast, to celebrate the recent partnership of the two tyre makers. The limited-edition cotton tubulars have been dedicated to L’Eroica vintage cycling event.

2021 Vittoria A. Dugast L’Eroica tubular 5

Handcrafting each tyre has allowed more customisation than usual Vittoria says, making each one a collectible. The specific edition tubulars will be numbered and customised with the purchasers initials, or any initials of the purchaser’s choice.

2021 Vittoria A. Dugast L’Eroica tubular 2

Only natural materials, such as high-quality cotton, natural rubber and natural latex, are used and given the hand-made process, each tyre is said to have a small ecological footprint.

Interested in what other tyre brands are doing to minimise the environmental impact of its tyres? We spoke to Vredestein, Continental, Specialized, Bontrager and Schwalbe about the materials they use, manufacturing processes and how suppliers are supported in the tyre production process. Check it out here, and find out what you do to help too.

2021 Vittoria A. Dugast L’Eroica tubular 1

A. Dugast’s “Flying Doctor” cotton casing has been added to the Vittoria collab tyre and this is said to offer increased protection against cuts on the sides while the neoprene coating maximises protection in poor weather conditions.

Vittoria says: “This is a hand-made all-purpose competition tubular tyre using the diamond tread of the glorious Vittoria Corsa CX tubulars to provide excellent grip on both dry and wet road surfaces.”

2021 Vittoria A. Dugast L’Eroica tubular 3

Vittoria has produced the tubulars only in 25mm, for comfort and lower rolling resistance the brand says.

Priced at €230,00 (that’s just under 200 quid) for the pair, Vittoria’s special edition tubulars for L’Eroica made by A. Dugast are now available for pre-ordering over here.

Just 118 of them will be produced, and as the tyres will be sold in pairs, only 59 riders will be able to roll on these special tubulars... so if you really want them, you better be quick!

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

