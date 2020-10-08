Van Rysel releases £3,799.99 Dura-Ace carbon endurance bike

Van Rysel has gone against many of the current trends in the bike industry when launching a carbon version of its EDR endurance road bike. The new bike sticks with a rim-brake design, but the price should be attractive to those looking for a long-mile machine with a loaded spec sheet.

Van Rysel has added to its endurance bike range with a carbon model of the EDR, creating a very light option that Van Rysel says is still very comfortable for long days in the saddle.

In recent years we have seen endurance bikes becoming a bit more aero with the theory being that saving a few watts on such long rides can only be a good thing. Van Rysel makes no aero claims about the new frame and we can’t see any of the usual telltale signs that a frame is hiding some aero trickery.

While the bike may not have any aero credentials, Van Rysel says that this frame has been created with an eye on racing. The U19 Van Rysel - AG2R La Mondiale cycling team have been given this bike for races like the Tour of Flanders, a race that features steep cobbled climbs alongside fast descents.

Currently, the only carbon model of the EDR range is this Dura-Ace model. It comes equipped with direct-mount rim brakes and mechanical shifting for a very lightweight setup that results in a claimed final bike weight of just 6.6kg for a size medium without pedals.

That weight, if accurate, is certainly impressive and should help on the hills. Van Rysel has also chosen gearing that leans towards a mix of hilly and fast flat riding. The Dura-Ace R9100 chainset comes supplied with 52/36T chainrings. This is paired with an 11-28T cassette at the back.

Low-profile Fulcrum Racing 0 carbon wheels should add to the responsiveness on the climbs and when accelerating on the flat thanks to their low weight of just 1340g. We’ll be hoping to get the EDR 940 CF in for review shortly to see how the bike balances comfort over rougher roads with the low weight and stiffness needed for it to excel on the climbs.

The wheels feature ceramic bearings encased in carbon and aluminium hub bodies. The rim is slightly old school these days at just 17mm wide internally where we’d expect to see a 19mm internal width on modern rims. Going wider internally gives wider tyres a better profile and given the stated aims of the EDR 940 CF, we’d expect riders to be fitting wider tyres than the supplied 25mm Hutchinson Fusion 5

A Deda provides the majority of the finishing kit with from its Superleggera and M35 ranges. That gives you a carbon Superleggera seatpost and M35 handlebar along with an aluminium Trentacinque stem. Fizik’s Antares R1 saddle features 7x9mm carbon braided rails.

Other features include a PF-86 bottom bracket and Di2 compatibility should you wish to upgrade at a later date. Unfortunately, the bike does not have eyelets for mudguards and an expected stock date is yet to be confirmed.

