UK's Hunt reaches WorldTour level providing wheels for Qhubeka Assos

Hunt has announced they will be supplying various models of their wheels to the professional WorldTour outfit Qhubeka Assos, for use in racing and training across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The West Sussex brand was set up in 2015 by brothers Tom and Peter Marchment, with Italian aerodynamics specialist Luisa Grappone (formerly of Campagnolo and 3T) joining in 2017 as Engineering and Product Manager.

Hunt says it will “utilise the input and feedback from the immensely talented riders and staff testing our wheels at the highest level of the sport, in order to better serve riders around the world”.

This is a huge step for a brand that has only existed for five years. Consider that other wheels that are used at this level come from the likes of Shimano, Campagnolo/Fulcrum, Zipp (owned by SRAM), Bontrager (owned by Trek), Cadex (owned by Giant) and Mavic... Hunt is mixing with some big names here.

Douglas Ryder, the Team Principal of Qhubeka Assos, said: “As a team we are looking forward to representing the brand as we hunt for victories across the whole WorldTour season whilst providing feedback to continuously improve the product and be better together."

We're awaiting a response from Hunt concerning the models that will be available to the Qhubeka Assos riders. The deal is for two years.

