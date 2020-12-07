UK's Hunt reaches WorldTour level providing wheels for Qhubeka Assos

- News
The reason car tyres have tread is to divert water and stop aquaplaning. In the dry car tyres are better if slick, see F1 - the tread essentially...
What makes you think a lock would have prevented the theft? PP
Van still there https://www.tfljamcams.net/
no Im not going to criticise the cyclists position for this one, they could have been fractionally further to right, but would it really have...
I've just bought a Dolan GXA for touring/gravel paths and on rides so far am extremely happy with it - it handles well, it's comfortable and I...
I can vouch for the Raspberry and Mint flavour - my favourite of the KMC range, which I have been using for a while now.
Here you go...not mine - I'd never part with it - but Litespeeds come up regularly on eBay at reasonable prices:...
Well that silver van is still parked there at midday on KHS, all possible because 'the cycle lane wasn't working'.
I haven't gone past there in a while, so can't confirm/deny anything other than their web page.
I have a couple of Lezyne zecto rear lights. They work fine. Micro USB socket is deeper than standard so not all cables work. But have held up to...