UK's Hunt reaches WorldTour level providing wheels for Qhubeka Assos

Africa’s only WorldTour professional cycling team, formerly known as NTT Pro Cycling, will be racing on the British brand's wheels in 2021
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 11:58
0

Hunt has announced they will be supplying various models of their wheels to the professional WorldTour outfit Qhubeka Assos, for use in racing and training across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

2020 Hunt 48 Limitless Aero Disc Tyres Fitted 2.jpg

The West Sussex brand was set up in 2015 by brothers Tom and Peter Marchment, with Italian aerodynamics specialist Luisa Grappone (formerly of Campagnolo and 3T) joining in 2017 as Engineering and Product Manager.

2020 Hunt 4050 Carbon Aero Disc wheelset - rim detail .jpg

Hunt says it will “utilise the input and feedback from the immensely talented riders and staff testing our wheels at the highest level of the sport, in order to better serve riders around the world”.

This is a huge step for a brand that has only existed for five years. Consider that other wheels that are used at this level come from the likes of Shimano, Campagnolo/Fulcrum, Zipp (owned by SRAM), Bontrager (owned by Trek), Cadex (owned by Giant) and Mavic... Hunt is mixing with some big names here.

Hunt Bike Wheels 1398

Douglas Ryder, the Team Principal of Qhubeka Assos, said: “As a team we are looking forward to representing the brand as we hunt for victories across the whole WorldTour season whilst providing feedback to continuously improve the product and be better together."

We're awaiting a response from Hunt concerning the models that will be available to the Qhubeka Assos riders. The deal is for two years.

www.huntbikewheels.com

Hunt
WorldTour
qhubeka assos
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

