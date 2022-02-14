Specialized will give you 50% off a new helmet if you trade in your old one

Specialized is calling on all riders to assess the condition and the age of their helmets, and has started a new helmet amnesty scheme to encourage riders to trade in their old helmets by offering up to 50% off a new lid.

“Whether you’re cycling on the road, the trails, or even just popping to the shops, we always recommend donning your helmet of choice for protection,” says Specialized. “When you’re riding as much as we all like to, we’d recommend a new helmet every 3 years or so, just to ensure it’s as fresh and as resilient as the day you got it.”

The discount varies by helmet model. You can save 50% on the £240 S-Works Prevail II Vent, so your new price will be £120 - we have a review of this performance lid coming very soon…

The only other helmets the 50% discount applies to are the Ambush and Ambush Comp mountain bike options.

But there is a 30% discount on the Propero III, Echelon II MIPS, Chamonix MIPS and Align II as well as the urban Mode and Centro LED, plus the toddler’s Mio MIPS.

This is a store only initiative so, at this time, you won’t be able to post your old helmet to Specialized, you’ll need to head to your local Specialized retailer, excluding Evans Cycles.

Don’t know where yours is? You can find out here.

If you’re wearing a bike helmet you’ll want to be sure it’s providing you protection, and so we asked the big helmet brands about when you should get a new cycling helmet in our feature over here.

Giro recommends replacing your helmet every three to five years depending on use and handling. “This is based on observation of the average user and factors like wear over time, weather, handling, the potential for degradation from personal care products like sunscreen or bug spray, and the simple fact that helmet technology does improve over time,” says Giro’s senior brand manager Eric Richter.

Bontrager's product manager for helmets, April Beard, says: “There is no evidence that the EPS liner will deteriorate from age, but there are things such as solvents, chemicals, environmental exposure, that can degrade the performance of the helmet.”

specialized.com