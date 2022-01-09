Support road.cc

Take a look at Specialized’s Roubaix Pro which aims to prove that ‘smoother is faster’

Specialized says: “Don’t call it a comfort bike, because performance was behind every engineering decision we made”...
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Jan 09, 2022 21:40

First Published Jan 9, 2022

The Roubaix Pro is designed to deliver compliance without compromise thanks to the introduction of the Future Shock 2.0 system that gives more control and damping options, the Pavé seatpost, aerodynamics that are said to equal the Tarmac SL6, and a Rider-First Engineered frame that’s claimed to have helped shed some serious weight.

Specialized Roubaix Pro b@b 3

At the heart of the Roubaix is Specialized’s FACT 10r carbon construction, which features tube shapes that have been validated in the Wind Tunnel, and are said to have made the Roubaix more aero than the Tarmac SL6. 

> Review: Specialized S-Works Roubaix

Specialized Roubaix Pro b@b 2

To ensure the weight and ride quality, Specialized says it turned to a Rider-First Engineered design to deliver optimal stiffness and compliance across all sizes, from 44 to 64cm, and this has enabled the brand to shed weight. 

Specialized is the bike sponsor to several WorldTour teams and its Future Shock 2.0 is the result of its pro riders’ demands for the cobbles of Roubaix. According to Specialized, it’s smoother, faster, and gives you more control via a knob atop the stem.

Specialized Roubaix Pro b@b 4

“This knob adjusts compression from fully-open to stiff, while hydraulically-damped internals control rebound,” Specialized explains. “Add it up, and this latest version will reduce fatigue and increase your speed, no matter the terrain.”

Aesthetics aren’t compromised either, with the Smooth Boot, top cap, and Future Stem providing a clean transition from the head tube to stem.

Specialized also developed its all-new S-Works Pavé seatpost for the Roubaix, which the brand claimed was not only the first compliant seatpost that’s also aerodynamic, but one that also does so “without any additional weight or finicky contraptions”. 

Specialized Roubaix Pro b@b 5

How did Specialized achieve this? “Starting with the same D-shape design found on the Tarmac, we took its compliance a step further by building additional flex into the upper and developing a new drop-clamp design in the frame,” says the brand. “This provides plenty of compliance, while staying perfectly balanced with the front-end, so you get a smooth, balanced ride no matter how rough the road.”

The clearance for up to 33mm tyres also helps with making this a smooth ride on adventures. 

The range-topping Roubaix Pro model comes equipped with a 12-speed Sram Force eTap AXS groupset and Roval Alpinist CL wheels - for this spec it’s going to cost you £7,900.

specialized.com

