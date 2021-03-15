Tailfin adds to bikepacking appeal with increased compatibility and capacity in updated range

Bristol-based Tailfin is aiming to solidify its appeal in the bikepacking market with its recent releases and updates that increase compatibility and capacity. The technical bikepacking equipment brand has updated its existing line of products, as well as adding some useful additions to the range including a brand new AP mount and universal thru axle.

Alloy Arch update – from £99

Tailfin has updated its 6061 aluminium Alloy Arch – designed to provide a secure connection between bike and luggage – with triple bosses as standard to take advantage of the increasing availability of accessories that use double or triple bosses, such as the brand’s very own Cargo Cages (we have one of these currently on test).

“It’s designed to be tough, the perfect companion for all-terrain adventures, so is ideal for dealing with the extra demands carrying more kit can put on your equipment,” says Tailfin.

Instead of aluminium rivet nuts, Tailfin has used stainless steel inserts which have a thread that is much harder to damage and less likely to fail. These inserts are finished with an ED Black (Electrophoretic Deposition) coating.

“This coating inhibits galvanic corrosion with the aluminium rack, helps to reduce the chance of a seized bolt when using the bosses and lastly it provides a black surface to match the colour of the rack,” says Tailfin.

By using a standard 64mm spacing, any brand of water bottle or cargo cage can be fitted.

The triple bosses allow the new Alloy Arch to take an additional 3kg of load when off-road or 5kg on-road, per leg. This brings the maximum system weight capabilities up to 15 to 19kg for non-pannier compatible models.

The revised Alloy Arch is available for both X (£129) and S (£99) series rack systems, as well as the AeroPack Alloy (£189).

AP Mount - £20

The new low profile AP Mount (£20) bolts to the underside of Tailfin's AeroPacks and removable AP20 Trunk Top bags to increase the luggage holding capacity.

The 34g mount is CNC machined from a single piece of 6061-T6 aluminium and is coated in Tailfin’s signature black anodising with a new laser-etched logo.

Its concave shape and double Voilé strap-compatible guides is said to allow it to snugly carry a water bottle, while integrated triple bosses further increase carrying capacity and enable all standard bottle cages and cargo cages to be fitted.

Universal Thru Axle - £49

Tailfin’s patented rack system involves swapping out the rear axle to offer up two solid mounting points and, when combined with its secure seatpost clamp, the brand promises this “creates a rock-solid platform to ensure maximum stability no matter the load”.

But there is no single standard used by all for thru-axles. Answering one of the most commonly heard questions about its racks, “which axle do I need to fit it to my bike?”, Tailfin has introduced its universal thru-axle that promises to “take the guesswork out of choosing your axle and also future proofs you in case you swap bikes or indeed have different bikes with differing axles”.

Four swappable threaded ends cover almost all axle thread pitch standards from1.0mm-1.75mm, including 1.0mm double lead for Mavic Speed Release

As well as introducing these product updates and additions, Tailfin has renamed its AeroPack rigid seatpack range to make it easier for riders to navigate.

Customers can now choose between AeroPack Carbon or AeroPack Alloy. The AeroPack Carbon range is the brand’s lightest and fastest AeroPack setups, while the Aeropack Alloy benefits from the triple boss upgrade (as detailed above) for added versatility. Riders can still opt for pannier mounts or the lighter non-pannier compatible version.

www.tailfin