Tailfin increases versatility with modularly designed Cargo Cage

Claimed to be “the most versatile bikepacking accessory on the planet”, the size and streamlined shape of Tailfin’s new Cargo Cage means it can be fitted “to almost any location on a bike that has bottle cage or cargo mounts”—whether that’s the frame, fork or even Tailfin’s own rack system.
A trail tough build quality is promised in Tailfin’s new Cargo Cage, which is said to be “the perfect solution for extra carrying capacity for any adventure”.
Giving the Cargo Cage its extensive functionality is its modular design. A Load Chip can be added for carrying bulky or heavy items. But it can also be removed to transform the cage from a ‘L’ shape to a simple cradle for packing longer items.
CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminium, the technical bikepacking solution specialists say this material is strong, durable and lightweight. It is said to overcome the limitations of plastic injection moulded versions that are heavy and can crack, as well as the weak points found at the welds of metal cages.
Free from sharp edges with “carefully chamfered edges” where possible, the cage is said to “ensure zero risk of damage to soft bags or straps and ensure a clean, scratch-free interface with your fork, frame or compatible Tailfin rack system”.
Integrated strap guides are included to ensure gear remains securely in place, as well as holding the straps when not in use.
The Cargo Cage is 72mm wide, which Tailfin says will guarantee a suitable fit regardless of the Q-factor, while the length is available in two sizes. The Small (£39) is 157mm long and can be mounted with two or three bolts, whereas the Large (£45) is 221mm long which can be fitted with two to four bolts. Weighing in at 56.6g (Small) cradle only, this rises to 67.8g with the Load Chip attached. The Large cage comes in at 78.9g without and 90.2g with.
Tailfin says a single cage can be used to transport items from the long and awkward including tent poles and fishing rods (because why not), to the bulkier items such water bottles, cooking kits and dry bags.
Carrying capacity is strength tested and is said to be able to handle 5kg (11lbs) on the road, with slightly less found to be suitable for off-road riding—but a still useful 3kg (6.6lb).
Oh yeah, almost forgot to mention the best part. Did you see that towards the end there? That's the Load Chip being used as a handy bottle opener. This is the sort of versatility we love to see...
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
Lazy stereotyping....
First reply on the latest incident "it is your fault for being so far out in the road"....
What a great outcome and absolutely no sympathy with her. As the comments suggest, how can you not be aware of mounting a kerb in your car,...
The guy sat at the back of the bike was pedalling it to make it move. So sort of like a tandem (except the pilot doesn't pedal).
Because of the global shipping problem....
I think this was based on the Extreme Power rather than the C50 - it has "leaf" seat stays rather than the diamond cutout HP stays of the C50,...
You are far more polite than I would have been, but then I'm an Aussie and we don't give a shit if we offend people with the frank crudity of our...
This is exactly right, but how do we do that in a sport that you can't blow and whistle and stop? You can't just sub someone in either....
USADA undertook a lengthy investigation, at the end of which they laid charges of doping against Armstrong, which the rider chose not to contest ...
I definitely think that as consumers we should try to make our purchasing decisions with an awareness of the working conditions of the people who...