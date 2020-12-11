Tailfin increases versatility with modularly designed Cargo Cage

Claimed to be “the most versatile bikepacking accessory on the planet”, the size and streamlined shape of Tailfin’s new Cargo Cage means it can be fitted “to almost any location on a bike that has bottle cage or cargo mounts”—whether that’s the frame, fork or even Tailfin’s own rack system.

A trail tough build quality is promised in Tailfin’s new Cargo Cage, which is said to be “the perfect solution for extra carrying capacity for any adventure”.

Giving the Cargo Cage its extensive functionality is its modular design. A Load Chip can be added for carrying bulky or heavy items. But it can also be removed to transform the cage from a ‘L’ shape to a simple cradle for packing longer items.

CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminium, the technical bikepacking solution specialists say this material is strong, durable and lightweight. It is said to overcome the limitations of plastic injection moulded versions that are heavy and can crack, as well as the weak points found at the welds of metal cages.

Free from sharp edges with “carefully chamfered edges” where possible, the cage is said to “ensure zero risk of damage to soft bags or straps and ensure a clean, scratch-free interface with your fork, frame or compatible Tailfin rack system”.

Integrated strap guides are included to ensure gear remains securely in place, as well as holding the straps when not in use.

The Cargo Cage is 72mm wide, which Tailfin says will guarantee a suitable fit regardless of the Q-factor, while the length is available in two sizes. The Small (£39) is 157mm long and can be mounted with two or three bolts, whereas the Large (£45) is 221mm long which can be fitted with two to four bolts. Weighing in at 56.6g (Small) cradle only, this rises to 67.8g with the Load Chip attached. The Large cage comes in at 78.9g without and 90.2g with.

Tailfin says a single cage can be used to transport items from the long and awkward including tent poles and fishing rods (because why not), to the bulkier items such water bottles, cooking kits and dry bags.

Carrying capacity is strength tested and is said to be able to handle 5kg (11lbs) on the road, with slightly less found to be suitable for off-road riding—but a still useful 3kg (6.6lb).

Oh yeah, almost forgot to mention the best part. Did you see that towards the end there? That's the Load Chip being used as a handy bottle opener. This is the sort of versatility we love to see...

Get more information at www.tailfin.cc