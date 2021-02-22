SRAM buys Time Sport pedal business

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Look decent, but they're mssing a 15-20% sort of lens that would get most use on UK roads, 9 and 27 are aimed at sunnier climes and MTBers really.
If I do a Google search for "Kryptonite Incite XR USB Rear" the first hit is an ad for "Kryptonite Incite Series - Fully USB Rechargeable"... so I...
It could be K200 SKS, but that's a black Vauxhall.
If only multi-millionaires voted for BREXIT, then we'd still be an EU member - there are not very many multi-millionaires. ...
Unfortunately this is a decision that a lot of people are taking for themselves. If governments won't do anything to deal with dangerous driving...
Disc brakes - I like them but I'm not a convert. I had a disc brake failure a while back that could have gone badly (hydraulics freezing). ...
In this case I would guess from the women cyclists I know and those I have seen discussing it on socials, "somebody, somewhere" finding this...
Ha! I hadn't noticed them but do agree with you. Being titanium a bit of WD40 and a pan scourer will have them off in no time (as long as they...
It's not obvious because it's not true - no one pays to be featured in a road.cc buyer's guide. ...
""After lockdown though, for some odd reason, the traffic has become a nightmare. It feels busier and drivers are much more aggressive. "...