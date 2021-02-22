Support road.cc

SRAM buys Time Sport pedal business

Could US company be planning to add power meter tech to Time’s pedal systems?
by Mat Brett
Mon, Feb 22, 2021 18:31
US component company SRAM has bought the Time Sport pedal business from the Rossignol Group, owners of Felt Bicycles, among other brands. With SRAM already a big player in the power meter market with its Quarq and PowerTap brands, the acquisition could pave the way for it to produce pedal-based power meters using Time’s pedal/cleat systems.

SRAM has bought Time’s entire range of road and mountain bike pedals, cleats, and all related patents.

SRAM says that it has “historically expanded its product platforms through organic product development focused on innovation, and integrative acquisitions”, and that this latest acquisition follows that pattern.

SRAM’s previous acquisitions include RockShox, Avid, Zipp, Truvativ, and Quarq. It says that it will continue to market products under the Time name.

SRAM also acquired the PowerTap line of power meters from Saris in April 2019, but quietly dropped the pedal and hub-based systems from its website recently, as we reported last week. The power meter market is changing fast but it’s odd that SRAM stopped selling the PowerTap systems less than two years later after acquiring the brand.

Could it be that SRAM is planning to pair technology from PowerTap and Time to introduce a new range of pedal-based power meters? It’s complete speculation but we’d say it’s a distinct possibility.

Mat Brett

