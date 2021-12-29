Shokz (formerly AfterShokz) unveils OpenRun bone conduction headphones with quick-charge function

Shokz (formerly known as AfterShokz) has released its OpenRun bone conduction headphones, the latest version of its flagship model Aeropex, with all the original features as well as a new 10-minute quick-charge feature. The brand name AfterShokz has also been changed to Shokz. You'll find the new site now at uk.shokz.com.

The appeal of bone conduction headphones for cycling is that they don’t stop your ears hearing other sounds so you can still pay attention to the traffic noise going on around you.

The Shokz OpenRun model has a lightweight 26g flexible frame, is IP67 waterproof rated and gives eight hours of use on a single charge.

IP67 rated equipment is 100% protected against solid objects like dust, and works for at least 30 minutes while under 15cm to 1m of water.

Plugging the new OpenRun bone conduction headphones on for a 10-minute quick-charge provides one hour and 30 minutes of playtime, Shokz claims. “No more battery anxiety or delaying your training session because you forgot to charge your headphones,” says Shokz.

Hands up, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve forgotten to charge up a speaker for an indoor workout or wireless earphones for outdoor ones, so this sounds like a handy touch to us.

Priced at £129.95, even with the new quick-charge feature, it is more affordable than the original Aeropex, which has a RRP of £149.95.

We’ve had the Aeropex model in for review before. “The reproduction quality isn't as good as even a cheap set of in-ear buds but it's generally good enough, and the Aeropex headset is comfy to wear and fully waterproofed,” Dave concluded.

Why the name change?

“The simplification of the brand name from AfterShokz to Shokz creates a shorter, more powerful word that is easier to remember and share, helping to spread the word and bring the benefits of open-ear listening to more sports enthusiasts,” says the brand.

By shortening “AfterShokz” to “Shokz”, the eye will now land on the “o” in the middle of the word.

“The “o” shows the representation of a sound wave, symbolising Shokz focus on bone conduction technology and acoustics,” says the brand. “The dot that was previously in the centre of the “o” has been removed to better represent open-ear technology.”

With the name change, the official web domain is also being changed from www.aftershokz.co.uk to uk.shokz.com