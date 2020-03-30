Salsa reveals 2020 Warroad all-round road bike range

Salsa has unveiled the 2020 versions of its Warroad endurance/all-rounder road bike which are available from today.

The Warroad is designed for tarmac, gravel, and everything in between. It is built to an endurance geometry and has eyelets for mudguards and racks.

The colours and builds have been altered for 2020 but the carbon-fibre frameset is unchanged from the model we reviewed last year.

You can buy a Warroad frameset for £2,150, or go for a complete bike:

• Apex groupset, 650B or 700C wheels, £2,750

• Shimano 105 groupset, 650B or 700C wheels, £3,200

• Shimano Ultegra groupset, 700C wheels, £4,100

• SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset, 700C wheels, £5,900

The Shimano 105 model looks the pick of the bunch, with a compact (50/34-tooth) chainset and 11-32-tooth cassette. The wheels comprise Shimano Tiagra hubs and WTB ST i21 TCS rims. If you go for the 700C wheels, you'll get Teravail Rampart tyres in a 28mm width. Opt for the 650B wheels and the you'll get the same tyres but in a 47mm width.

Get more info at Salsa's website.