Salsa reveals 2020 Warroad all-round road bike range

Endurance road bike gets spec and colour changes
by Mat Brett
Mon, Mar 30, 2020 19:59
0

Salsa has unveiled the 2020 versions of its Warroad endurance/all-rounder road bike which are available from today.

The Warroad is designed for tarmac, gravel, and everything in between. It is built to an endurance geometry and has eyelets for mudguards and racks.

The colours and builds have been altered for 2020 but the carbon-fibre frameset is unchanged from the model we reviewed last year. 

Read our review of last year's Salsa Warroad

You can buy a Warroad frameset for £2,150, or go for a complete bike:

• Apex groupset, 650B or 700C wheels, £2,750

• Shimano 105 groupset, 650B or 700C wheels, £3,200

• Shimano Ultegra groupset, 700C wheels, £4,100

• SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset, 700C wheels, £5,900

The Shimano 105 model looks the pick of the bunch, with a compact (50/34-tooth) chainset and 11-32-tooth cassette. The wheels comprise Shimano Tiagra hubs and WTB ST i21 TCS rims. If you go for the 700C wheels, you'll get Teravail Rampart  tyres in a 28mm width. Opt for the 650B wheels and the you'll get the same tyres but in a 47mm width.

Get more info at Salsa's website.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

