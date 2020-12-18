RGT Cycling: you can now create your own race format

Free-to-use virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling has introduced Racing Parameters, a function that allows you to create your own race formats, and host and compete in time trials and elimination events.

Virtual cycling races on the platform have up until now stuck to a basic road race setup, featuring a mass start where first across the finish line wins.

You can now organise and enter time trials on existing RGT Cycling routes or create your own route modelled on your favourite real-world courses using the Magic Roads function (you can recreate a favourite ride with a GPX upload).

“Determine the entry numbers, the intervals at which riders are released from the start gate, toggle drafting on or off and race against the clock in the most immersive and accessible virtual time trial competition format available,” says RGT Cycling.

You can also run elimination races where the last rider across the line at the end of each lap is knocked out, with the final few fighting it out for the win. You can select a more laps between eliminations, and alter the number of riders knocked out each time.

RGT Cycling has also introduced Breakaway, which is an update to the app that includes these features (in the company’s own words):

- Updated screen and companion app to improve the user experience

- Improved navigation to make finding your next ride, race, group or training ride easier

- Ride Magic Roads with a single click

- Training equipment is now connected both from the app home screen and when in a ride

- Easier access to support

- Improved avatar customisation process

- Simplified locating of other riders to ride with

- Creating and sharing events is more intuitive

To find out more about the Breakaway update and Racing Parameters, visit www.rgtcycling.com