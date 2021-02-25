Support road.cc

2021 Rapha All Day Leggings

Rapha expands women’s collection with All Day Leggings and Shorts for on and off bike use

High waisted, with no padding, these new styles also have reflective details that can be hidden when off the bike
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Feb 25, 2021 12:11

First Published Feb 25, 2021

Rapha has launched new Women’s All Day Leggings (£80) and Women’s All Day Shorts (£60) that are designed to be worn the on bike, but be just as comfortable on a run, doing yoga and during more day to day activities…

The new All Day Leggings and Shorts are for those, “looking for multifunctional apparel to suit a varied lifestyle”, according to Rapha.

2021 Rapha All Day Shorts 2

The new leggings and shorts come with high waists but without padding.

“Both styles are expertly designed to make you feel as comfortable on the bike for a casual ride around town, as off it for a virtual yoga class or stroll through the park,” Rapha says.

The fabric used, which incorporates recycled nylon fibres, promises to be soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

2021 Rapha All Day Shorts

It is also durable against saddle abrasion Rapha claims, which should increase the lifespan of these new styles.

“A high waist and double-layer waistband prevent rolling while strategically placed silicone dots on the hem ensure the shorts won’t bunch or ride up when in motion,” Rapha says.

With a slightly higher cut on the back, the fit of the leggings and shorts has been optimised for the on-the-bike position.

The front waistband is also said to have a low profile bonded finish for comfort when cycling.

2021 Rapha All Day Leggings 3

Reflective detailing has been “carefully-positioned” for being seen on the road.

While the cuffs have been cleverly designed so that they can be folded up to reveal a high-vis pink which includes a reflective Rapha logo for visibility in low light conditions, and this can be concealed when off the bike.

2021 Rapha All Day Leggings 2

A pocket is included for easy access to your phone or other essentials.

Available in three colours, black, navy/dark navy and purple/violet, the Women’s All Day Leggings cost £80, while the Women’s All Day Shorts cost £60.

www.rapha.cc

