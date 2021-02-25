Rapha expands women’s collection with All Day Leggings and Shorts for on and off bike use

Rapha has launched new Women’s All Day Leggings (£80) and Women’s All Day Shorts (£60) that are designed to be worn the on bike, but be just as comfortable on a run, doing yoga and during more day to day activities…

The new All Day Leggings and Shorts are for those, “looking for multifunctional apparel to suit a varied lifestyle”, according to Rapha.

The new leggings and shorts come with high waists but without padding.

“Both styles are expertly designed to make you feel as comfortable on the bike for a casual ride around town, as off it for a virtual yoga class or stroll through the park,” Rapha says.

The fabric used, which incorporates recycled nylon fibres, promises to be soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

It is also durable against saddle abrasion Rapha claims, which should increase the lifespan of these new styles.

“A high waist and double-layer waistband prevent rolling while strategically placed silicone dots on the hem ensure the shorts won’t bunch or ride up when in motion,” Rapha says.

With a slightly higher cut on the back, the fit of the leggings and shorts has been optimised for the on-the-bike position.

The front waistband is also said to have a low profile bonded finish for comfort when cycling.

Reflective detailing has been “carefully-positioned” for being seen on the road.

While the cuffs have been cleverly designed so that they can be folded up to reveal a high-vis pink which includes a reflective Rapha logo for visibility in low light conditions, and this can be concealed when off the bike.

A pocket is included for easy access to your phone or other essentials.

Available in three colours, black, navy/dark navy and purple/violet, the Women’s All Day Leggings cost £80, while the Women’s All Day Shorts cost £60.

www.rapha.cc