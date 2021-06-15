Rapha launches new Rapha Cycling Club kit as RCC community rides return

Rapha has refreshed its club kit for the first time since the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) was founded back in 2015 and the new collection of jerseys, bib shorts, and gilets will be available exclusively to members of what the brand calls “the world’s local cycling club”.
The new RCC range with men’s and women’s cuts includes the Classic Jersey (£110), Pro Team Bib Shorts II (£195), Pro Team Lightweight Gilet (£90), Pro Team Jersey (£120), Pro Team Aero Jersey (£145), Pro Team Aerosuit (£230), all in a Sky Captain colourway with subtle-ish pink stripes.
There’s also the much louder Brevet Lightweight Gilet (£90) available in a High-Vis pink.
The new kit has been launched exclusively for over 20,000 cyclists in RCC as Rapha’s 20 Clubhouses and 125 partner cafes reopen and RCC community rides return.
Over the last 12 months, Rapha has added 75 new global partner cafes across 35 new cities, in Paris, Kuala Lumpur and Perth, to name just a few.
With over 400 ride leaders who lead nearly 1,000 riders a week on roads and trails in more than 70 locations, Rapha says it has put measures in place for a safe and steady return of these community rides.
Rapha says the members of the RCC sit at its core, “with exclusive early access to our most sought after products, year-round community rides with local ride leaders through the member-only app and opportunities for unforgettable riding events and experiences in some of the world’s most beautiful destinations”.
Available exclusively to RCC members, the new-all Rapha Cycling Club kit is on sale from May 18.
Membership to the RCC costs £70 for the year and other member benefits include (in Rapha's own words):
- Exclusive early access to all of Rapha's limited edition and major new releases
- An extensive range of members-only RCC products and special editions with selected brands
- Half-price express shipping on all orders
- Offers and discounts from selected industry partners
- Basic personal injury insurance
- Members-only app to instantly connect to a global network of ride leaders, group rides and members just like you
- Members-only forum
- Support at the world’s biggest sportives, including L’Etape du Tour and Mallorca 312
- Exclusive riding trips and access to fully-supported RCC Summits along with priority access to key Rapha events
- Half-price coffee at 20 Rapha Clubhouses and a network of global partner cafés
- Bike hire of high-spec Canyon bikes from all Clubhouse locations
See the full list of benefits here and you can join the RCC over here.
