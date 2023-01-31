Rapha expands men’s Explore collection with Gore-Tex jacket and pants

Rapha has announced two new products to its men’s Explore off-road-adventure cycling collection. The Explore Pants and Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit jacket both feature some waterproof and abrasion-resistant features - and come with premium outdoor apparel prices.
Rapha Explore men’s pants
The Explore Pants, which Rapha says are as much at home on as off the bike, have been created to overcome unpredictable days.
They are made of lightweight but abrasion-resistant and quick-drying materials with a DWR coating. The pants feature four-way stretch, an adjustable waist and an integrated belt for comfort and style.
On the sides, there are two zipped hand-warmer pockets and the hems can be cinched to keep them from flapping onto your drivetrain. As with most products in Rapha’s Explore collection, the pants come with colour-matched iron-on patches for easy at-home repairs.
The Rapha Explore men’s pants come in two colours and retail for £140.
Rapha Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit men’s jacket
The new Explore jacket offers full waterproofness without compromising on breathability, Rapha says, and it can easily be paired with a down jacket underneath for extra warmth.
The jacket has a Gore C-Knit backer, which essentially combines previously three layers into one lighter, softer and more durable backer, which is already featured in many of Rapha’s outer layers, such as the Trail Gore-Tex Infinium jacket.
The jacket packs into its own hood - which fits under the helmet - so that it’s easy to store away when the weather doesn’t need it. Rapha Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit men’s jacket is available in two colours and retails for £395.
Both products are available now on Rapha's website.
