Pirelli launches the P7 Sport clincher tyre, an all-rounder for "robustness, grip and durability"

Italian tyre giants Pirelli has added another clincher tyre to its road bike range, dubbed the P7 Sport. Unlike the P Zero range for racing and the tubeless-ready Cinturato Velo aimed at all-road riding, the P7 Sport is touted as "the ultimate all-round training tyre" for road cyclists. The price is also much lower than current tyres in Pirelli's road range too, starting at £24.99 each.

Pirelli says the P7 Sport 'completes' its range of clinchers. While the Cinturato Velo is also built for robustness, this was always a deluxe all-round option that is tubeless-ready and featuring Pirelli's 'Armour Tech'. The P7's design is "derived from the World Tour-ready P ZERO Race" according to Pirelli, with a 'PROCompound' rubber mix designed for high mileage and durability. This one isn't tubeless-ready either.

The casing is 60 TPI nylon with an extra layer of cut-resistant fabric below the tread, that Pirelli is calling 'TechBELT'. While opinions generally vary over the merits of tyre tread, Pirelli insists that the special tread design on the P7 Sport improves grip, with more sipes than its P Zero race tyres: "The warm-up phase of the tyre is thus reduced to the benefit of grip even in colder conditions", claims Pirelli.

Who are these tyres for? Although Pirelli haven't given us any hard data, it's rather safe to say they aren't as fast as its P Zero options, as we're told the P7 Sport is for cyclists "who do not make competitive performance or KOMs their reason for living":

"The P7 Sport is also a training tyre, making it perfect for racers or amateurs, for second bikes and for all conditions of use where speed is not the only top priority", adds Pirelli.

The P7 Sport is available in 24, 26, 28 and 32mm widths, and as already mentioned, prices start from £24.99. Find out more on Pirelli's website.